Boston Bruins vs Winnipeg Jets: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Dec 22nd 2023

The Boston Bruins (19-5-6), ranked second in the Eastern Conference, will play the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3), ranked third in the Western Conference. The puck will drop at the Canada Life Centre on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Boston lost in the overtime at home to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, 4-3. Meanwhile, Winnipeg secured a 5-2 home triumph over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The game will be aired on NESN and ESPN+.

Boston Bruins vs Winnipeg Jets: Game preview

After a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota, the Boston Bruins stand at 19-5-6 this season. They fell short despite outshooting their opponent 43-30 and going 1-3 on the power play.

The Bruins maintain an average of 3.17 goals scored and 2.57 goals allowed per game, with a 24.5% power play success rate and an 87.5% penalty kill efficiency.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand have contributed 32 goals and 38 assists, leading the top line.

Linus Ullmark, holding a 10-4-2 record, is the projected starting goalie, with a 2.86 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Conversely, the Jets are 19-9-3 this season, following their 5-2 victory over Detroit with a 41-28 shot advantage and a 2-2 penalty kill performance.

They maintain an average of 3.35 goals scored and 2.58 goals allowed per game, with a 16.7% power play success rate and 74.5% penalty kill efficiency.

Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 12 goals, 22 assists and 78 shots on goal.

Connor Hellebuyck, holding a 15-6-2 record, is the projected starting goalie, with a 2.43 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs Winnipeg Jets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

In the history of their matchups, the Bruins and Jets have faced off 69 times, with the Bruins holding a dominant overall record of 42-20-2-5 (62.3%) against the Jets. The Bruins are on a remarkable six-game winning streak against the Jets. The longest winning streak the Bruins have ever held over the Jets spans ten games, beginning on Dec 31, 2007, with a 5-2 victory lasting until Mar 23, 2010. Boston excels in faceoffs, winning 50.8% (ranked 12th in the NHL), while the Jets lag 46.8% (ranked 29th). The Bruins boast two shutouts this season, and their skaters average 18.3% hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game. The Jets have managed one shutout this season.

Boston Bruins vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds and prediction

Boston has performed well this season as the favorite (15-10). Notably, in 22 games with odds shorter than -125, it has emerged victorious 14 times. The odds suggest a 55.6% chance of the Bruins winning the next game.

In contrast, the Jets have embraced the underdog role 13 times this season, pulling off upsets in five instances, equating to a 38.5% success rate. Specifically, when listed as underdogs with odds of +105 or longer, they boast a 5-2 record, carrying a 48.8% chance of victory according to the odds.

Boston Bruins vs Winnipeg Jets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Winnipeg Jets to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Boston Bruins to beat the spread: Yes.

