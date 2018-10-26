Bouchard gets 1st goal, Oilers beat Capitals 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers got a signature early-season victory — and not just because it came against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Rookie Evan Bouchard scored his first goal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist and the Oilers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night.

Alex Chiasson and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game skid. Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

"It's definitely a confidence boost," Nugent-Hopkins said.

"Just the way we played tonight, it didn't matter who we played, we played a solid 60 minutes and didn't give up too many grade-A opportunities or give up the puck too much. And when we had our chances, we capitalized. To keep a team like that to one goal is a good sign for our club."

Andre Burakovsky scored and Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots for the Capitals, who have lost two of three.

"I really felt like against a dangerous transition team we really fueled their offense by the way we handled the puck," Capitals coach Todd Reirden said. "Our puck management was poor and a lot of turnovers got us into trouble and kind of tilted the ice in their favor for really no reason."

Edmonton got on the board first on a power play with 3:32 left in the opening period. Bouchard, the 10th overall pick in the draft who turned 19 on Oct. 20, scored on a shot from the point with Holtby screened on the play. He became the youngest defenseman in Oilers history to score a goal.

"I didn't actually see it go in. I just saw the guys celebrating," Bouchard said.

The Oilers added a short-handed tally midway through the second when Nugent-Hopkins picked off a pass, undressed Niklas Backstrom and beat Holtby for his third of the season.

Washington got that goal back a couple of minutes later as Nic Dowd found Burakovsky alone at the side of the net and he put his first of the season past Talbot.

Edmonton made it 3-1 midway through the third when Chiasson picked the top corner on a long-range bomb, his third goal in the last two games.

"I wasn't playing at the start of the year, but I learned last year that you have to keep on working on your game," said Chiasson, who played for Washington last season.

"I may not be the fastest guy, but I believe in my abilities and I believe in my shot. I just have to find the right places at the right time. It was nice to get one against my old team."

McDavid added a late empty-netter.

NOTES: It was the first of two meetings between the teams this season. They'll play again on Nov. 5 in Washington. ... Chiasson got his Stanley Cup ring from the Capitals on Tuesday afternoon.

UP NEXT

Capitals: The defending champions continue their Canadian trip, facing the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Oilers: At Nashville on Saturday.