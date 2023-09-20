Brad Marchand licking his opponents on multiple occasions once forced NHL to issue stern warning

Brad Marchand's penchant for unconventional on-ice behavior, particularly his habit of licking the faces of opponents, once prompted the NHL to issue a stern warning. The league's executive vice president and director of hockey operations, Colin Campbell, took it upon himself to address the matter directly with Marchand and Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney back in May 2018.

During this conversation, Campbell made it abundantly clear to Marchand that his actions were deemed unacceptable by the NHL. He also warned the player that any similar behavior in the future would result in supplemental discipline.

Marchand is a Canadian professional ice hockey left winger and currently serves as the captain for the Boston Bruins in the NHL. He was originally selected by the Bruins in the third round, 71st overall, in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Marchand's unorthodox actions, which involved licking opponents' faces, drew significant attention and criticism. Here's a brief timeline of some notable incidents:

April 24th, 2014 - Marchand potentially gave a congratulatory kiss to teammate Jarome Iginla. March 7th, 2015 - Marchand kissed Max Talbot after scoring a game-winning goal. February 20th, 2016 - Marchand attempted to kiss Dallas' Patrick Eaves. November 11th, 2017 - Marchand kissed Leo Komarov. April 12th, 2018 - Marchand licked Komarov, sparking controversy. April 27th - The NHL denied reports that the league had instructed Marchand to stop licking opponents. May 4th - Marchand licked Tampa Bay's Ryan Callahan during a game.

These incidents generated headlines and debates within the hockey community, leading the NHL to take action by issuing a warning to Marchand.

Will Brad Marchand become the Boston Bruins' next captain?

Following the retirement of two key veteran leaders, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Boston Bruins face a pivotal moment in terms of team leadership. Many fans and onlookers have suggested that Marchand might be the ideal candidate to step into the role of captain.

Meanwhile, Marchand has chosen to remain humble and prioritize the collective nature of leadership within the organization.

When questioned about the potential of becoming the next captain, Marchand stressed the importance of leadership as a shared responsibility within the team. He conveyed,

"That's not something that I really think about too much. Obviously, it's a big honor to be in the leadership group of this organization when you look at the guys that have been there before. But we've always done it collectively as a group."

Marchand's statements show his dedication to the team's culture of collaborative leadership and accountability.