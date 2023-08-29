Brady Tkachuk issues a bold take naming the most underrated NHL player

Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk, known for his gritty playing style and on-ice leadership, recently sparked discussion in the NHL community after proclaiming Jake Sanderson as the most underrated player in the league. While the NHL boasts a plethora of talent, Tkachuk's insights carry weight due to his five full seasons of experience and 359 games played in the league.

Tkachuk's proclamation came during a guest appearance on the "Dropping the Gloves" Podcast, hosted by former NHL enforcer John Scott. In the episode, Tkachuk was asked to identify the most underrated player in the league, with the only stipulation being that he couldn't choose a teammate. Despite the rule, Tkachuk unapologetically selected Jake Sanderson, showing his genuine belief in Sanderson's skills.

He said,

"Sorry! I'm breaking the rules .... Sandy's first pro season, what he did for our team right from game one, how much he made our team better ... just the impact he had, the minutes he played, I just couldn't believe he wasn't even in the running for the Calder."

Brady added,

"This guy's one of the most important players on our team. I'm excited to see what he's going to do for us this year because he's going to be an awesome player for us."

At 21, Sanderson's impact on the Ottawa Senators hasn't gone unnoticed. In his first professional season, he tallied 32 points in 77 games, an impressive feat that earned him a spot on the NHL's all-rookie team and a sixth-place finish in Calder Trophy voting. However, Tkachuk's assessment implies that Sanderson's contributions transcended the recognition he received.

Tkachuk believes Sanderson is impressive

One aspect that particularly stood out was Sanderson's crucial role in the penalty kill. Despite his rookie status, Sanderson averaged 3 minutes and 17 seconds per game on the penalty kill, ranking fifth in the NHL in this category, showcasing his maturity and his ability to excel in high-pressure situations.

The challenge for the Senators now lies in deploying Sanderson effectively alongside other notable defensemen like Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun. Managing the minutes and responsibilities of these skilled players will be a strategic endeavor for head coach D.J. Smith.

While Chabot is often reserved for power-play duties, Sanderson's two-way abilities make him a strong contender for increased ice time in various situations. Sanderson's offensive performance is equally notable. As a strong skater and puck handler, he matches Chabot's skills.