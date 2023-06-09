BREAKING: Damon Severson gets traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets from New Jersey Devils

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired another defenseman, they are signing Damon Severson via a trade with the New Jersey Devils.

Severson was a pending free agent and the Devils made a sign-and-trade with Columbus. The defenseman signed an eight-year $50 million deal and was then dealt to the Blue Jackets for a third-round pick (80th overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The news of the deal was first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Freidman and later confirmed by multiple reporters.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Damon Severson and NJ are working on a sign and trade to Columbus. 8x$6.25M Damon Severson and NJ are working on a sign and trade to Columbus. 8x$6.25M

Frank Seravalli @frank_seravalli



Currently slated to be No. 80 overall. #njdevils are receiving a 2023 3rd round pick (Calgary's) in exchange for facilitating the sign and trade of Severson.Currently slated to be No. 80 overall. #CBJ got Calgary pick via #SeaKraken #njdevils are receiving a 2023 3rd round pick (Calgary's) in exchange for facilitating the sign and trade of Severson.Currently slated to be No. 80 overall. #CBJ got Calgary pick via #SeaKraken.

Damon Severson's 2022-23 season

Damon Severson was drafted 60th overall in 2012 by the Devils and started playing in the NHL during the 2014-15 season.

Throughout his time in New Jersey, Severson played a big role on defense switching between the second and third-line pairings. Last season, the Canadian played in 81 games scoring 7 goals and adding 26 points for 33 points. In the playoffs, Severson put up three points in 12 games.

In his NHL career, Severson has played in 647 games and has put up 263 points and 388 PIMS.

The acquisition of Damon Severson is the second defenseman the Blue Jackets have added this week. Earlier this week, Columbus acquired Ivan Provorov from the Philadelphia Flyers to help strengthen their D-core.

"Improving our blue line has been a priority for us and acquiring Ivan gives us an established left-shot defenseman who is still a young player with his best seasons in front of him," said Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen.

"He immediately improves our group on defense as he is durable, has great skill, skates well, is an excellent passer with an accurate shot and can effectively play at both ends of the ice.

"I think once we get everybody healthy, even the guys that are here, we're going to look like a completely different team. But there's going to be some changes, too. We'll look at every position, and we're going to make the necessary changes.

"We want to get back into the playoffs. We've had enough of being on the outside looking in and watching the playoffs on TV. We got a taste of it for a few years in a row (from 2017-20), and not enough taste of success. We want to get back in there."

As well as adding the two defensemen, the Blue Jackets are expected to hire Mike Babcock as their new head coach come July 1.

Last season, Columbus finished second last in the NHL going 25-48-9.

