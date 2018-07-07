Brooklyn-based rocker Dru Cutler on why he follows the Tampa Bay Lightning

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 13 // 07 Jul 2018, 02:53 IST

New York-based singer & songwriter Dru Cutler / Photo: Vladimir Weinstein

Based in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, New York, Dru Cutler is more than just a rising singer/songwriter. For starters, he and his roommates converted a giant warehouse into a live/work space called Unit J Bushwick, which now hosts live music events, film screenings and recording sessions.

Prior to being based in New York, Cutler grew up in Tampa, Florida, studying musical composition at the University Of South Florida before going to more schooling at Boston's Berklee College Of Music.

Early into his New York living, in 2011 Cutler was nominated for a New York Innovative Theater Award for "Best Original Music." Bringing the story up to 2018, Cutler is now composing for a variety of projects and performing as part of a David Bowie cover band called Starman, beyond pursuing his solo career. Speaking of Starman, the group can be seen every Thursday this month at Manhattan venue Niagara.

I spoke with Cutler on behalf of Sportskeeda about his love of the Tampa Bay Lightning and what is coming up for him career-wise. More on Cutler -- no relation to NFL quarterback Jay Cutler -- can be found online at www.drucutler.com.

I have read that you are a big Tampa Bay Lightning fan. When did you first get into hockey?

Dru Cutler: In Florida, I started playing roller hockey when I was in middle school. I couldn’t really afford ice skates, so we’d just hit the puck around the neighborhood and scrape our knees on the hot pavement. It was all in good fun.

Do you have a favorite player on the Lightning?

Dru Cutler: Steven Stamkos. He seems like a player that’s in it for the game and loyal to his team. When he was a free agent a couple years ago, he could’ve easily jumped ship and gone off to make more money, but it seemed like he believed in the organization and stuck around to be apart of a winning team.

When I’m making music, I have to constantly remind myself that the musicians in my band could go and play with other folks at any time, so I treat them with respect. I care about their lives and passions. We’re doing this thing together. We’re making art as a team.

When was the last time you got to go to a Lightning game? Have you ever seen them play at Barclays or the Prudential Center?

Dru Cutler: I got to go see them play the New Jersey Devils in the playoffs this year. We lost the game, but it was worth the $18 beers.

I’m always curious who DJs the "jock jams" at those arenas, because I wrote this song called “Reach The Light” that sounds like a hockey anthem. It’s kinda got this driving bass line that make you wanna put the pedal to the metal.

Have you ever campaigned to sign the national anthem at a Lightning game?

Dru Cutler: Not yet, but I could probably kill it. Do you know somebody that can get me there? (laughs)

I don't, unfortunately. Are there any teams that you are as passionate about like you are the Lightning?

Dru Cutler: It’s hard to devote time to sports in general, since I’m a full-time musician. I find that getting out and using my body -- running, skating, walking the dog -- is really a great way to solve musical problems in my head. It’s therapeutic.

Does having your last name lead to regular Jay Cutler references?

Dru Cutler: People sometimes ask me, but I’ve actually never met the dude. Maybe I could get Jay to be in my Instagram feed? I’ll write a song called “Cutler Bros 4 Life” and we can sing it together. Think he’d be down?

Could be. So career-wise, what is coming up for you?

Dru Cutler: I just put out a new record called Bring Closer The Distance, which I printed on vinyl, and I’m super-proud of.

So back to hobbies, when not busy with music or hockey, how exactly do you like to spend your free time?

Dru Cutler: I have a dog, named Lucy -- in the sky with diamonds -- who I hang out with all the time. She’s really into the simple things, like sleeping in late and eating snacks. So, ya know, we chill.

Finally, Dru, any last words for the kids?

Dru Cutler: Whatever you’re doing, keep doing it. And after you’ve done it for a long time, do it some more. That’s a paraphrased quote from Frank Zappa!