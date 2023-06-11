Brooks Koepka dons Aaron Ekblad jersey in Florida Panthers pregame, rectifying previous events

In an ironic twist of fate, golfer Brooks Koepka, a Florida Panthers supporter, found himself bantering the drum ahead of Game Four of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The situation was made even more intriguing as Koepka sported an Ekblad jersey, a gesture that held significance given their previous encounter before the playoffs had even begun.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Brooks Koepka went from chirping Aaron Ekblad with a traffic cone to wearing an Ekblad jersey at the Stanley Cup Final 🤣 Brooks Koepka went from chirping Aaron Ekblad with a traffic cone to wearing an Ekblad jersey at the Stanley Cup Final 🤣 https://t.co/q2KUoVrDUg

Back in late March, when the Panthers were struggling and briefly fell out of a playoff spot, Koepka, watching from his suite, held up a traffic cone and pointed at Aaron Ekblad. He even described him as a "f***ing traffic cone" in a tweet. This potshot at Ekblad didn't come across as funny banter as Ekblad stated that the two are not friends.

Now, donning an Ekblad jersey, Koepka appeared to be making amends and showing his unwavering support for the Panthers.

luke fox @lukefoxjukebox Brooks Koepka, big P’s fan, bangs the drum… in an Ekblad sweater. Brooks Koepka, big P’s fan, bangs the drum… in an Ekblad sweater. https://t.co/3HYRBxJZoY

Throughout the Panthers' playoff run, Koepka has emerged as a notable figure, lending his celebrity status and bringing attention to the team. After winning the PGA Championship, Koepka appeared on the jumbotron, proudly hoisting the championship trophy, creating a moment of exhilaration for the crowd.

His presence and passion became a source of inspiration for fans and players alike.

The moment when Brooks Koepka banged the drum in the pregame created a spark of excitement among the Panthers faithful. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, filled with anticipation for a thrilling contest against the Vegas Golden Knights.

However, the Golden Knights quickly dampened the mood by scoring a goal just 69 seconds into the opening frame. Chandler Stephenson beat Sergei Bobrovsky to take the lead in Game Four's crucial matchup.

Despite the early setback, Brooks Koepka's unwavering support for the Panthers remains an enduring symbol of loyalty and dedication. His commitment to the team has not wavered, even in the face of adversity.

Throughout the playoff run, Koepka's involvement and vocal support have brought attention to the Panthers' journey, shining a spotlight on the team's remarkable efforts.

As the Florida Panthers continue their quest for the Stanley Cup, their fans can take solace in the fact that they have a prominent figure like Koepka championing their cause.

