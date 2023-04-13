Buffalo Sabres eliminated: Three things they need to do in the offseason

The Buffalo Sabres have been eliminated from the playoffs once again. This season certainly didn’t have the despondent feeling that many past Sabres seasons have had in recent memory. This season, the Buffalo Sabres were in the mix for a playoff spot the whole way throughout. The Sabres have a talented young core, and if they make the right moves in the offseason, they should be a playoff team next season.

What should the Buffalo Sabres do in the off-season?

#1 Add talented veterans

The Sabres have a bevy of young talent. Their veterans are solid, although they rarely make an impact on the score sheet. The Buffalo Sabres need to add proven veterans with vital playoff experience. If the Sabres can add players that have been there and done that at the next level, there’s reason to be optimistic about the Sabres making a big push.

The Sabres will have to be wise in this aspect. Playoff-experienced players come at a premium, and they may have to pay more just because of the Buffalo market. If the Sabres are able to find the right players at the right price, they could be more than just contenders.

#2 Continue to develop young talent

The Sabres young star centers Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens took monster leaps in their young careers with their best seasons yet. Their top scoring seasons landed them absolutely massive contract extensions. The Buffalo Sabres need to continue doing what they do best and developing their young prospects into top tier NHL players.

One area where this really applies is in the net. The Sabres already have a top goaltender in the league with Ukko Pekka Lukkonen. WIth the addition of Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi, the Sabres could have one of, if not the best goalie tandem in the NHL next season.

#3 Make a big splash

The Sabres are in an advantageous position entering the offseason. The Sabres have multiple second-round picks and their first-round pick in the upcoming draft. They also have enough cap space to add substantial talent with the talent that the Sabres have already in their system, so they can go out and make a splash in the trade market.

What the Sabres could really use is a shut-down blue liner to pair with their young star in Rasmus Dahlin. With the draft capital that they have, there’s enough hope that the Buffalo Sabres can land that top pairing defenseman to go with Dahlin and take one step closer to becoming a powerhouse.

