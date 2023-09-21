As the Buffalo Sabres prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season, they find themselves in the midst of a rebuild, looking to usher in a new era of success.

With a blend of promising young talent and experienced players, the Sabres' projected starting lines offer a glimpse of what fans can expect on the ice.

Buffalo Sabres projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Jeff Skinner— Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Jeff Skinner will be counted on to provide veteran leadership and offensive firepower on the top line.

Tage Thompson, a towering presence with a booming shot, aims to complement Skinner's scoring ability.

Alex Tuch, acquired via trade, brings a mix of size and skill to round out this trio.

2nd Line:

Casey Mittelstadt — Dylan Cozens — Victor Olofsson

Casey Mittelstadt, a former first-round pick, hopes to continue his development as the second-line center.

Dylan Cozens, another promising young player, will provide speed and creativity.

Victor Olofsson, known for his lethal shot, will be tasked with putting the puck in the net.

3rd Line:

Jordan Greenway – Peyton Krebs – John Jason Peterka

Jordan Greenway's physical play and net-front presence will be valuable on the third line.

Peyton Krebs, a highly-touted prospect, aims to make an impact with his two-way play.

John Jason Peterka, a rising star, will bring his offensive instincts to the wing.

4th Line:

Zemgus Girgensons – Tyson Jost – Kyle Okposo

Zemgus Girgensons, a Sabres mainstay, provides energy and defensive responsibility.

Tyson Jost, acquired to bolster the depth, brings versatility and faceoff ability.

Kyle Okposo's experience and leadership will be crucial on the fourth line.

Defensive Pairings:

Rasmus Dahlin — Mattias Samuelsson

Rasmus Dahlin, the former No. 1 pick, looks set to continue his development as an elite defenseman.

Mattias Samuelsson, a defensive stalwart, will provide stability alongside Dahlin.

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power, the 2021 No. 1 pick, brings immense potential to the blue line.

Henri Jokiharju's puck-moving skills and defensive acumen make for a promising partnership.

Erik Johnson — Connor Clifton

Erik Johnson, a seasoned defenseman, adds a veteran presence and physicality to the third pairing.

Connor Clifton's mobility and aggressiveness round out the defensive corps.

Goaltenders:

Devon Levi

Devon Levi, a highly-regarded goaltending prospect, is set to take on the starting role.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, another promising netminder, will provide capable backup support.

As the Buffalo Sabres embark on their journey to rebuild and reshape the franchise, fans are eager to see how this lineup of established players and rising stars will perform on the ice.

While the path to success may be a challenging one, the 2023-24 season promises to be an exciting chapter in the Buffalo Sabres' history as they lay the foundation for a brighter future.