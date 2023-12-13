Buffalo Sabres vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 13th 2023

The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) will face the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Wed, Dec 3 at 9.30 p.m. ET. The Avalanche's last game ended in a 6-5 win against the Calgary Flames, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

The game, airing on TNT, Max, and ALT, features two teams entering with momentum from their previous victories.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

The Buffalo Sabres are enduring a challenging season, particularly on offense where they are averaging just 2.90 goals per game.

While Jeff Skinner, John-Jason Peterka, and Casey Middlestadt have contributed 30 goals and 25 assists, the remaining offensive lines have struggled. Only five active skaters have managed to score six goals or more, making it easier for opponents to contain their top-heavy offense.

On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed an average of 3.28 goals per game. Although Owen Power and Henri Jokiharju have combined for 2.5 defensive point shares, the rest of the unit has faltered, leaving the net vulnerable to opponents' open shots.

A positive note comes from goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, boasting a .907 save percentage and a 2.81 GAA, with 1.2 goals saved above average. Despite these challenges, the Buffalo Sabres are currently tied with Pittsburgh and Montreal in the Eastern Conference on 27 points.

Conversely, the Colorado Avalanche are enjoying a superb season, especially on the offensive front. They are averaging an impressive 3.54 goals per game, including a noteworthy six goals in their most recent match.

Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Valeri Nichushkin have been the driving force behind the top two lines, combining for 35 goals and 61 assists. Notably, the entire offensive unit has risen to the occasion with Ross Johnston, Miles Wood, and Ryan Johansen contributing 21 goals and 13 assists.

Additionally, defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews have been instrumental, adding 12 goals and 39 assists from the point. However, defensive challenges persist, as the team is allowing an average of 3.07 goals per game. While Makar and Toews have contributed 3.7 defensive points shares, the rest of the unit has struggled, allowing opponents to capitalize on open shots.

Goaltender Alexander Georgiev has also faced difficulties, posting a .896 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA on 643 shots, resulting in a -5.0 goals saved above average.

Despite these challenges, Colorado currently occupies the fourth spot in the Western Conference with 36 points, tied with the Los Angeles Kings.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Sabres and Avalanche have faced off in a total of 160 games, combining regular season and playoffs. The Sabres hold a record of 66-71-20-3 (47.5%) against the Avalanche. Presently, the Sabres boast a 2-game winning streak against the Avalanche. In regular season matchups alone, the Sabres maintain a 64-65-20-3 (48.7%) record against the Colorado Avalanche. The Buffalo Sabres' longest winning streak over the Colorado Avalanche spans 6 games, beginning on Apr 2, 1989, with a 4-2 victory and lasting until Jan 31, 1990. Currently, Avalanche stands as the third-highest goal-scoring team in the NHL, having netted a total of 99 goals this season, averaging an impressive 3.5 goals per game. In contrast, the Sabres have scored a total of 84 goals this season, with an average of 2.9 goals per game. The Avalanche have achieved a shutout once this season and have an average of 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game. The Sabres have successfully held their opponents scoreless on one occasion this season.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche: Odds and prediction

In 26 games where Colorado has been the favorite this season, they have emerged victorious in 16 instances. When the odds have been shorter than -208, the Avalanche have secured victory in five of seven games, reflecting a success rate of 71.4%. The overall chance of Colorado winning the upcoming game stands at 67.5%.

The Buffalo Sabres, playing as underdogs in 20 games this season, have managed to pull off upset victories in six matchups, equating to a 30.0% success rate.

Specifically, when Buffalo faces odds of +172 or longer, they hold a 3-2 record, with a calculated chance of 36.8% for the Sabres to win in such circumstances.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Colorado Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Buffalo Sabres to beat the spread: Yes

