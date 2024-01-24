Buffalo Sabres vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 24, 2024

The Buffalo Sabres go on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Buffalo Sabres vs Los Angeles Kings preview

The Buffalo Sabres are 20-23-4, which is good for 14th in the Eastern Conference. Buffalo is coming off a 4-2 road loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night and before that, they lost 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The Sabres have been led by Casey Mittelstadt, who has 39 points; Rasmus Dahlin has 38, Jeff Skinner has 33 points; Alex Tuch has 31, JJ Peterka has 29, and Tage Thompson has 28.

The Los Angeles Kings, meanwhile, are 22-13-19 and in seventh place in the West and are coming off a disappointing 4-3 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday. LA has just two wins in their last 13 games, as the Kings are now fighting for a playoff spot.

The Kings have been led by Kevin Fiala who has 41 points, Adrian Kempe, who has 40 points, Anze Kopitar has 39 points, Quinton Byfield has 33 points, Trevor Moore has 33 points, and Phillip Danault has 28 points.

Sabres vs Kings: Head-to-head & key numbers

LA is 49-61-18-3 all-time against Buffalo.

The Kings are 8-8-6 at home with a +5 goal differential.

Buffalo is allowing 3.17 goals per game.

Los Angeles is averaging 3.18 goals per game which ranks 14th.

The Sabres average 2.89 goals per game.

The Kings allow 2.52 goals per game which ranks third.

Buffalo is 9-11-3 with a -9 goal differential on the road.

Sabres vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

The Buffalo Sabres are +160 underdogs, while the Los Angeles Kings are -192 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Buffalo and Los Angeles are both on cold streaks, which does make this game interesting. The Kings are worse at home than on the road, but this is a good spot for LA to rebound and return to the win column.

The Sabres offense will struggle to score goals, and if LA can get an early goal or two, the Kings should be in a good spot to hold onto a lead here and get a much-needed win.

Prediction: Kings 3, Sabres 2.

Sabres vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Buffalo Sabres +1.5 -155.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115.

Tip 3: Jack Quinn over 1.5 shots on goal -125.

Tip 4: Anze Kopitar over 0.5 points -166.