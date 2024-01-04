Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 4th 2024

The Buffalo Sabres aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they play against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+ and MSG-B.

Buffalo's recent road performance saw a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 31, while Montreal secured a 4-3 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Jan. 2.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game preview

With a season record of 16-16-5, the Montreal Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory against Dallas in their most recent game. Prior to the Stars matchup, Montreal faced defeats against Tampa Bay, Florida and Carolina.

The team averages 2.78 goals per game and allows 3.38 goals against per game. Montreal exhibits an 18.6% success rate on the power play and a 72.8% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 12 goals, 22 assists and 90 shots on goal.

In goal, Sam Montembeault, holding an 8-5-3 record this year, saved 30 of the 33 shots faced, maintaining a 2.94 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres hold a 15-19-4 record this season, having suffered a 5-1 loss to Ottawa in their latest game. The team averages 2.92 goals per game while conceding 3.45 goals against per game. Their power play stands at 12.8%, and the penalty kill at 77.8%.

Casey Mittelstadt leads Buffalo with 10 goals, 21 assists and 61 shots on goal.

In goal, Devon Levi, with a 7-6-2 record this year, stopped 26 of 30 shots faced, maintaining a 3.36 GAA and a .888 SV%.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Sabres and Canadiens have faced off a total of 329 times in both regular season and playoffs.

The Sabres hold an overall record of 151-142-31-5 (50.6%) against the Canadiens.

Currently, the Sabres are on a three-game losing streak against the Canadiens.

In regular season matchups alone, the Sabres maintain a 134-124-31-5 (50.9%) record against Montreal.

The Buffalo Sabres' longest winning streak against the Canadiens is 12 games, starting with a 1-0 win on April 6, 1983, and lasting until Oct. 11, 1984, encompassing both regular season and playoff contests.

In terms of faceoff win rate, the Canadiens rank second in the NHL with 54.3%, while the Sabres are at 46.3%, placing them 30th in the league.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

Buffalo has emerged victorious this season in seven out of its 12 games when favored. In six instances where the odds were lower than -135, the Sabres secured victory twice, presenting a 57.4% likelihood of winning.

On the flip side, the Canadiens, as the underdog in 34 matchups this season, have pulled off 13 upsets. When the odds list Montreal at +115 or longer, they hold an 8-18 record and a 46.5% chance of winning.

Prediction: Canadiens 4-1 Sabres

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Alex Tuch to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Sabres to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres 0 votes