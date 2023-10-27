Buffalo Sabres vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 27th Oct 2023

The Prudential Center will host an NHL showdown between the New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 27, 2023.

The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired on MSG. If you'd rather watch online, you can also catch the game for free through Fubo's streaming service.

New Jersey Devils game preview

The New Jersey Devils performed well last season, making history with the most significant year-to-year improvement in the NHL.

They ended the regular season as the second-ranked team in the Metro Division, boasting an impressive 52-22-8 record. In the playoffs, they engaged in an exhilarating seven-game battle against the New York Rangers in the first round but faced a second-round exit at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, losing in five games.

In the current season, the Devils hold a 3-2-1 record. Their latest game was a high-scoring one against the Capitals, resulting in a 6-4 loss. The game witnessed dramatic momentum shifts, with the Capitals scoring three goals in the first period, the Devils responding with four in the second, and ultimately succumbing as the Capitals added three more in the third.

Despite being outshot 25-22, the Devils narrowly fell short in terms of expected goal statistics.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

Last season, the Buffalo Sabres gained a reputation for being one of the NHL's most entertaining teams. Their gameplay featured a dynamic offense but struggled defensively. As the league's youngest squad, they were pleasantly surprised by staying in the playoff race until the final week of the regular season, ending with a 42-33-7 record.

However, the 2023 season brings different expectations for the Sabres as they aim to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Their performance at the season's start has been a bit inconsistent, with a 3-4 record.

In their recent match against the Senators, they secured a 6-4 victory, although it came with its challenges. Despite being outshot 38-24 and outplayed in terms of expected goals, the Sabres leaned on the exceptional goaltending of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and a strong offensive surge in the second period to secure the win.

New Jersey Devils projected lines

Forwards

TYLER TOFFOLI JACK HUGHES TIMO MEIER ONDREJ PALAT NICO HISCHIER JESPER BRATT DAWSON MERCER ERIK HAULA ALEXANDER HOLTZ CURTIS LAZAR MICHAEL MCLEOD NATHAN BASTIAN

Defensemen

JONAS SIEGENTHALER DOUGIE HAMILTON KEVIN BAHL JOHN MARINO BRENDAN SMITH LUKE HUGHES

Goalies

VITEK VANECEK AKIRA SCHMID

Buffalo Sabres projected lines

Forwards

JORDAN GREENWAY TAGE THOMPSON DYLAN COZENS JEFF SKINNER CASEY MITTELSTADT ALEX TUCH JOHN JASON PETERKA PEYTON KREBS TYSON JOST ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS VICTOR OLOFSSON KYLE OKPOSO

Defensemen

RASMUS DAHLIN MATTIAS SAMUELSSON OWEN POWER HENRI JOKIHARJU CONNOR CLIFTON ERIK JOHNSON

Goalies

ERIC COMRIE UKKO-PEKKA LUUKKONEN

Buffalo Sabres vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and Prediction

According to the odds, the New Jersey Devils are favored with a line of -196, while the Buffalo Sabres are the underdogs at +164. Additionally, the over/under for the game is set at 7.

Analyzing these odds, the Devils will most likely win in this contest.