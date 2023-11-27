Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 27th 2023

The Buffalo Sabres are set to clash against the New York Rangers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, New York. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as ESPN+, MSG and MSG-B.

The contest can be listened to via radio on WGR 550 Sports Radio and WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Buffalo Sabres stand at 9-10-2 this season after losing to the New Jersey Devils 7-2 in their last game. The Sabres are scoring 2.81 goals per game while allowing 3.33, going 16.4% on power plays and 84.9% penalty kills.

Jeff Skinner has played a key role on the Buffalo’s offense scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 21 games. Rasmus Dahlin has scored four goals and assisted in thirteen which resulted in a total of 17 points.

Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed), Tage Thompson (upper body) and Jack Quinn (Achilles) are unavailable for today's match.

New York Rangers game preview

The New York Rangers have a record of 15-3-1 after defeating the Boston Bruins 7-4 in their last game. On average, the Rangers score 3.42 goals per game while allowing an average of 2.32. Their power play success rate is 30%, and their penalty kill rate is 85.7%.

Artemi Panarin has played a key role in New York's performance this season tallying an impressive 28 points in 19 games. Chris Kreider has played a role on the offense well scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 19 games.

Jonathan Quick boasts a record of 6-0-1 with a save percentage of .931 and 2.0 goals against average.

Filip Chytil (upper body) and Adam Fox (lower body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

Jeff Skinner

Casey Mittelstadt

Alex Tuch

Zach Benson

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power

Goalies

Devon Levi

Eric Comrie

New York Rangers lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider

Mika Zibanejad

Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin

Defensemen

K’Andre Miller

Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren

Goalies

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

The Rangers have won three games in a row and six out of their seven games at home. The Sabres have a better penalty kill when compared to the Rangers. However, they are struggling on defense by allowing 3.3 goals per game. The Sabres have lost five out of their last seven games.

The Rangers are the favorites with odds of -218, while the Sabres are seen as the underdogs with odds set at +177. With the added home-ice advantage, the Rangers should win this game.