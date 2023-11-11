Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 11th 2023

The Buffalo Sabres are set to clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pennsylvania. The puck drops for this NHL contest at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as ESPN+, MSG-B and SportsNet Pittsburgh. The contest can be listened to on the radio on the Penguins app and 105.9 The X.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

Buffalo Sabres are 7-6-1 this season after defeating the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in their recent matchup. The Sabres have scored 3.1 goals per game while allowing 3.1 goals. Their power play success rate is 11.63% and 85.45% on penalty kills.

Jeff Skinner has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 14 games, resulting in 13 points. Casey Mittelstadt has been one of the key contributors to Buffalo’s success, accumulating 12 points with an average of 0.9 points per game.

Eric Comrie (1-1-0) has conceded six goals, resulting in an average of 2.4 goals against per game. Comrie has made 64 saves with a save percentage of .914.

Jack Quinn (Achilles), Alex Tuch (Upper Body), Brandon Biro (Upper Body), Eric Comrie (Lower Body), Zachary Benson (Lower Body) and Mattias Samuelsson (Lower Body) are unavailable due to injuries.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a record of 6-6-0 after defeating the Los Angeles Kings in their last matchup with a final score of 4-3. On average, the Penguins score 3.5 goals per game while allowing an average of 2.8 goals, with a power play percentage of 17.4% and a penalty kill percentage of 82.50%.

Jake Guentzel has been a key contributor this season for Pittsburgh, contributing 15 points. Sidney Crosby is also one of the main contributors to the team, tallying 14 points (consisting of seven goals and seven assists). Alex Nedeljkovic has a 1-1 record this season and made 63 saves while allowing six goals.

Mark Pysyk (Lower Body), Tristan Jarry (Undisclosed), John Ludvig (Concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (Lower Body) and Will Butcher (Undisclosed) are sidelined due to injuries.

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

Jeff Skinner

Tage Thompson

Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin

Ryan Johnson

Owen Power

Goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Pittsburgh Penguins lines

Forwards

Jake Guentzel

Sidney Crosby

Bryan Rust

Evgeni Malkin

Defensemen

Ryan Graves

Kris Letang

Erik Karlsson

Goalies

Joel Blomqvist

Magnus Hellberg

Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Prediction

Pittsburgh Penguins are favorites with moneyline odds of -170, whereas the Sabres are considered underdogs with moneyline odds set at +142. Based on the moneyline odds, Pittsburgh has a 63.0% chance of coming out on top in this game.