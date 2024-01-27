Buffalo Sabres vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 27, 2024

The Buffalo Sabres (21-23-4) will face the San Jose Sharks (13-31-4) at SAP Center on Saturday, Jan 27 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MSG-B.

The Sharks, currently on a three-game winning streak, will host the Sabres, who secured 5-3 victory on the road against the Kings in their last game on Jan 24. Meanwhile, San Jose comes into the matchup after winning their latest game 3-2 at home against the Rangers on Jan 23.

Buffalo Sabres vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview

The Sabres have scored a total of 141 goals this season, averaging 2.9 goals per game. Defensively, they have allowed 152 goals, averaging 3.2 goals against per game.

Casey Mittelstadt is the leading contributor with 12 goals and 28 assists, while Rasmus Dahlin has contributed 13 goals and 25 assists. Jeff Skinner has put up 17 goals and 16 assists. In goal, Ukko-Pekka-Luukkonen boasts a record of 11-11-2, allowing 61 goals with 603 saves, maintaining a 2.63 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have scored a total of 100 goals this season, averaging 2.1 goals per game, while defensively allowing 187 goals at a rate of 3.9 per game.

Tomas Hertl leads the team in scoring with 15 goals and 19 assists, Fabian Zetterlund has contributed significantly with 14 goals and seven assists, and Mikael Granlund has added five goals along with 24 assists. In goal, Kaappo Kahkonen holds a record of 6-13-0, posting a 3.56 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage (SV%).

Buffalo Sabres vs San Jose Sharks: Head-to-head and Significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 48 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Sabres have an overall record of 30-14-4 (66.7%) against the Sharks.

In faceoffs, the Sabres have a 46.6% win rate, while the Sharks have 50.2%.

On penalty kills, the Sabres boast a 79.73% success rate, while the Sharks are at 71.79%.

Buffalo Sabres vs San Jose Sharks: Odds and Prediction

Buffalo has been the odds favorite in 18 games this season, securing victory 11 times. Of these, the team has won three out of five games with odds shorter than -187, suggesting a 65.2% chance of winning their upcoming game.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have clinched 13 wins in the 48 games where they were considered underdogs. Specifically, San Jose holds an 11-32 record when listed as underdogs with odds of +156 or longer.

Prediction: Sabres 4 - 2 Sharks

Buffalo Sabres vs San Jose Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Sabres to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Casey Mittelstadt to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Tage Thompson to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? San Jose Sharks Buffalo Sabres 0 votes