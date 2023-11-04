Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Lines, Odds, Predictions, & more | Nov 4th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2) face off against the Buffalo Sabres (5-6) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday. Hockey fans can catch all the action live on the NHL Network, and for those looking to stream the game, it's available on Fubo for free.

This should be a great game for the neutral, pitting two intriguing teams against each other.

Buffalo Sabres preview

The Buffalo Sabres have been showcasing their offensive prowess this season, averaging 3.2 goals per game while taking an impressive 28.5 shots per game. On the defensive end, they have been resilient, allowing an average of 2.9 goals per game, often facing an average of 31.3 shots from their opponents.

In goal for the Sabres, the young and promising Devon Levi is expected to be the starting goaltender. Levi has a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.26 and a save percentage of .892, making him a crucial component of the team's defense.

Toronto Maple Leafs preview

On the other side, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been a force to be reckoned with, scoring an average of 3.1 goals per game and firing an average of 33.4 shots at their opponents. Their defense, however, has room for improvement, allowing an average of 3 goals per game and facing an average of 30.3 shots against them.

In the crease for the Maple Leafs, the talented Ilya Samsonov is set to guard the net. Samsonov's GAA stands at 3.56, and he boasts a save percentage of .871. He'll be looking to stifle the Sabres' offensive efforts and secure a win for his team.

Buffalo Sabres projected lines

Forwards

JORDAN GREENWAY TAGE THOMPSON BRANDON BIRO JEFF SKINNER CASEY MITTELSTADT JOHN JASON PETERKA LUKAS ROUSEK DYLAN COZENS ALEX TUCH ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS PEYTON KREBS KYLE OKPOSO

Defensemen

RASMUS DAHLIN MATTIAS SAMUELSSON OWEN POWER HENRI JOKIHARJU ERIK JOHNSON CONNOR CLIFTON

Goalies

DEVON LEVI UKKO-PEKKA LUUKKONEN

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

CALLE JARNKROK AUSTON MATTHEWS MITCH MARNER TYLER BERTUZZI JOHN TAVARES WILLIAM NYLANDER MATTHEW KNIES DAVID KAMPF MAX DOMI NOAH GREGOR PONTUS HOLMBERG RYAN REAVES

Defensemen

MORGAN RIELLY T.J. BRODIE MARK GIORDANO JOHN KLINGBERG SIMON BENOIT WILLIAM LAGESSON

Goalies

JOSEPH WOLL ILYA SAMSONOV

Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Prediction

The odds favor the Maple Leafs here, as the favorites have a moneyline of (-215), while the Sabres are the underdogs at (+174). The over/under for the game is set at 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs just had a tough outing, falling short in a 3-2 shootout against the Boston Bruins, with the shootout ending 2-0 to the Bruins. On the other hand, the Buffalo Sabres suffered a home loss, being defeated 5-1 by the Philadelphia Flyers on November 3.

The Maple Leafs are expected to emerge as the winners in this NHL game, and it will be interesting to see if they can live up to their billing.