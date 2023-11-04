Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 4th, 2023

The 5-6 Buffalo Sabres are set to play the 5-3-2 Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Sabres are second to last in the Atlantic Division, while the Maple Leafs are third.

With both teams looking to come away from Scotiabank Arena with a win, here are the details for the game:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Info

Date and Time: Thursday, November 4, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

TV Broadcast: NHL Network and MSG-B

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WGR 550

Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Sabres have scored an average of 3.2 goals per game with around 28.5 shots per game. In terms of defense, Buffalo has allowed an average of 2.9 goals per game while facing an average of 31.3 shots in each.

Tonight, it is expected that Devon Levi will be starting as the goaltender. His goals against average (GAA) stands at 3.26 and he has a save percentage of .892.

The Buffalo Sabres are considered the underdogs with moneyline odds of +174.

Buffalo Sabres key players and injury status

Jeff Skinner has scored five goals and provided five assists in 10 games for the Buffalo, resulting in a total of 10 points. Rasmus Dahlin has accumulated 9 points so far this season, with 2 goals and 7 assists.

Eric Comrie has played three games this season and holds a 1-1 record, allowing a total of 6 goals. He has made an impressive 64 saves with a save percentage of .914.

Eric Comrie, Jack Quinn and Zachary Benson are unavailable for today's game due to injuries.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have scored an average of 3.1 goals per game with an average of 33.4 shots taken per game. On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed an average of 3 goals per game with an average of 30.3 shots allowed in each.

Ilya Samsonov is expected to be their starting goaltender for tonight's match. His goals against average (GAA) stands at 3.56 and his save percentage is .871.

Toronto is considered the favorite at home, with moneyline odds of -215.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

William Nylander has been imperative for Toronto this season, tallying 14 points in 10 games. Auston Matthews is also a major contributor with a total of 12 points (8 goals and 4 assists).

Joseph Woll holds a goaltending record of 3-2-0 and has allowed 9 goals while making 146 saves.

Matt Murray, Conor Timmins and Jake Muzzin are currently sidelined due to injuries. There are also concerns about the availability of Timothy Liljegren and Jake McCabe.