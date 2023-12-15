Buffalo Sabres vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 15th 2023

The Buffalo Sabres remain on the road to play the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 10 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights preview

The Buffalo Sabres are 12-15-3, which is 14th in the Eastern Conference, coming off a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The Sabres have alternated wins and losses in their last four games.

Buffalo is led by Rasmus Dahlin, who has 24 points. Casey Mittelstadt, JJ Peterka and Jeff Skinner all have 22 points, while Alex Tuch has 17.

Vegas, meanwhile, is 20-5-5, which is the best record in the Western Conference and the NHL. The Golden Knights are on a four-game winning streak and coming off a comeback 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights have been led by Jack Eichel, who has 33 points. Mark Stone has contributed 29 points, while William Karlsson has 28 and Jonathan Marchessault has 23.

Sabres vs. Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 6-4 all-time against Buffalo.

The Golden Knights allow 2.4 goals per game, first in the NHL.

Buffalo is averaging 2.83 goals per game, ranking 26th.

Vegas is averaging 3.37 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

The Sabres allow 3.33 goals per game.

Buffalo is 6-8-2 on the road.

Vegas is 11-2-2 at home.

Sabres vs. Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

The Buffalo Sabres are +180 underdogs, while the Vegas Golden Knights are -218 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals and the under juiced to -122.

Buffalo was expected to be a playoff team this season, but that likely won't be the case as the Sabres have struggled to score and keep the puck out of their net.

Vegas, meanwhile, has been dominant this season, especially at home. Against the Sabres, the Golden Knights should be able to score plenty of goals here.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Buffalo 1.

Sabres vs. Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 +100.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -122.

Tip 3: Chandler Stephenson over 0.5 points -135.

Tip 4: Mark Stone over 2.5 shots on goal +120.

