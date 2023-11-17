Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 17th 2023

The Buffalo Sabres are in Winnipeg to play the Jets on Friday at 8 p.m. ET at the Canada Life Center. The game can be seen on ESPN+ in the States and TSN in the Jets region in Canada.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets preview

The Buffalo Sabres are 7-8-1 which is 7th in the Atlantic Division and 13th in the Eastern Conference. Buffalo is coming off back-to-back losses to the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins where they were outscored 9-2.

The Sabres have been led by Casey Mittesltadt and Jeff Skinner have 13 points, and Tage Thompson has 12 points but he's week-to-week with an injury.

The Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, are 8-5-2 and are in third in the Central while being sixth in the West. Winnipeg is 3-1 in their last four and coming off a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

The Jets have been led by Kyle Connor this season who has 20 points while Mark Schiefele has 18 points, and Josh Morrissey has 14 points.

Sabres vs. Jets: Head-to-head & key numbers

Winnipeg is 20-15 all-time against the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo is averaging 2.88 goals per game which ranks 23rd, while allowing 3.25.

The Sabres are 3-3-1 on the road.

Winnipeg is 4-3-1 at home this season.

The Jets are averaging 3.67 goals per game which ranks sixth.

Sabres vs. Jets: Odds & prediction

The Buffalo Sabres are +150 underdogs on the road while the Winnipeg Jets are -180 favorites. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals at -115.

Buffalo is on a two-game losing streak as the Sabres have struggled to score goals and will now be without Tage Thompson who's out with an injury. Meanwhile, Winnipeg has been a surprise this season as the Jets are doing well scoring and in the net.

The Sabres will have a hard time scoring in this one while Buffalo is giving up too many chances which will lead to a Jets win.

Prediction: Jets 4, Sabres 1.

Sabres vs. Jets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Jets to win in regulation -120

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -120

Tip 3: Cole Perfetti over 0.5 points -115

Tip 4: Kyle Connor anytime goal scorer +120

Poll : Who do you think wins? Buffalo Winnipeg 0 votes