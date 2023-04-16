Cale Makar Injury Update: A timeline of Colorado Avalanche star's recovery and expected return date

According to recent reports, Cale Makar is in good shape and is expected to be ready as the playoffs begin. Coach Jared Bednar is optimistic that the 24-year-old will be ready to go for the start of the playoffs.

Makar has been dealing with a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup for the past few games. Despite his absence, the Avalanche have clinched a playoff spot and are currently in first place in the Central Division.

While Makar's injury is concerning, the Avalanche have been able to maintain their high level of play thanks to strong performances from other members of the team. However, having Makar back in the lineup for the playoffs will undoubtedly be a huge boost for the team.

Makar has been a key player for the Avalanche this season, recording 17 goals and 66 points through 60 games. He has been one of the team's most consistent performers and has been a major factor in their success this season.

The Avalanche's first-round playoff series is set to begin in a few weeks. The team will be hoping to have Makar back in the lineup for the start of the series. If he is able to return to full health, Makar could play a major role in helping the Avalanche make a deep run in the playoffs.

More on Cale Makar's life and his NHL achievements.

Cale Makar is a rising star in the NHL, known for his exceptional defensive skills and dynamic playing style. He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

In the 2021-22 season, Makar helped lead the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs. His exceptional offensive and defensive skills were instrumental in securing the team's victory.

Cale Makar has also represented Team Canada on the international stage, winning gold at the 2018 World Junior Championships.

Off the ice, Cale Makar comes from a family with deep roots in hockey. His father, Gary Makar, played college hockey at St. Lawrence University. His younger brother, Taylor, also plays college hockey at UMass-Amherst and was drafted by the Avalanche in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Makar's cousin, Mark Logan, played collegiate hockey.

Cale Makar is of Ukrainian descent on his father's side and grew up as a fan of the Calgary Flames. With his impressive skills and talent, Makar has earned a place among the league's best defensemen and players.

