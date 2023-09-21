Calgary Flames projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

The Calgary Flames are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster brimming with talent and ambition. As fans eagerly await the season, let's project the starting lines for the Calgary Flames:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau — Elias Lindholm — Yegor Sarangovich:

The top line features a dynamic mix of skill and scoring ability. Huberdeau's playmaking, Lindholm's two-way play and the emerging talent of Yegor Sarangovich make this trio a potent offensive force.

Jakob Pelletier — Nazem Kadri — Matthew Coronato:

The second line showcases a blend of experience and youth. Kadri's offensive instincts, Pelletier's speed and Coronato's scoring touch provide balance and depth. Kadri will look to lead the group in his second year after joining the Flames in free agency.

Andrew Mangiapane – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman:

The third line offers energy and defensive responsibility. Backlund's two-way game, Coleman's physicality and Mangiapane's versatility create a well-rounded combination.

Adam Ruzicka – Dillon Dube – Walker Duehr:

The fourth line brings youthful energy and potential. Ruzicka's size, Dube's speed and Duehr's physical play round out the forward group.

Defense:

MacKenzie Weegar — Rasmus Andersson:

The top defensive pairing combines Weegar's physicality with Andersson's offensive capabilities. This duo is expected to log significant minutes and contribute at both ends of the ice.

Noah Hanifin — Christopher Tanev:

The second pairing offers stability and defensive responsibility. Tanev's shot-blocking prowess complements Hanifin's puck-moving abilities.

Jordan Oesterle — Nikita Zadorov:

The third pairing provides depth and physicality. Zadorov's imposing presence and Oesterle's mobility make this pairing a valuable asset.

Goaltenders:

Jacob Markstrom:

Markstrom is set to be the starting goaltender, building on his impressive performances in previous seasons. His consistency and ability to make key saves are crucial for the Flames.

Daniel Vladar:

Vladar will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His role as a reliable backup is essential for the team's success.

The Calgary Flames' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a well-balanced roster with a focus on skill, depth and defensive responsibility. With a blend of established veterans and promising young talent, the Calgary Flames aim to compete at a high level in the tough Western Conference. As the season unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching to see how this lineup performs and whether it can lead the team to a successful playoff run.