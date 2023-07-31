Calgary Flames roster: Projecting the full roster for the 2023/24 NHL season

The Calgary Flames have seen several key players ask for trades and leave over the last few seasons which makes this upcoming season challenging.

The Flames will be a borderline playoff team but even if they do make the post-season, it isn't expected they will fare too well. In the off-season, Calgary traded away Tyler Toffoli while the future of Jacob Markstrom, Noah Hanifin, and Elias Lindholm are uncertain as they have reportedly asked for a trade.

Barring a late trade, Calgary's roster is mostly set. Of course, NHL teams usually carry 23 players on a roster and usually split up with 13 or 14 forwards, seven or eight defensemen, and two goalies.

Calgary Flames 2023 roster: Forwards (13)

The Calgary Flames saw Johnny Gaudreau leave in free agency and then saw Mathew Tkachuk be traded last year.

This off-season, the Flames didn't do too much outside of moving Toffoli for Yegor Sharangovich who should get a bigger role with Calgary than he had with New Jersey.

Currently, the Flames have most of its forward roster set and some players will likely be battling for only one or two forward spots at training camp.

The 13 forwards that will most likely be on Calgary's opening-night roster are as follows:

Jonathan Huberdeau Nazem Kadri Andrew Mangiapane Mikael Backlund Blake Coleman Elias Lindholm Yegor Sharangovich Dillon Dube Matthew Coronato Jakob Pelletier Nick Ritchie Walker Duehr Dryden Hunt

Calgary Flames 2023 roster: Defensemen (8)

MacKenzie Weegar will be a key member of the defense

The Calgary Flames have a solid defensive core backed by MacKenzie Weegar, Noah Hanifin, and Christopher Tanev.

Hanifin has one year left on his deal and has told Calgary he won't be re-signing so he will likely be moved at the deadline or perhaps before the season.

If Hanifin is a member of the Flames' roster come October, he will be probably the best defenseman on the roster.

The eight defensemen that will likely be on Calgary's roster are as follows:

MacKenzie Weegar Noah Hanifin Rasmus Andersson Christopher Tanev Nikita Zadorov Dennis Gilbert Jordan Oesterle Nick DeSimone

Calgary Flames 2023 roster: Goalies (2)

The Flames have one of the best goalies in the NHL in Jacob Markstrom, but he could be moved as he has two years left on his deal. The Flames also have a solid backup in Dan Vladar as Markstrom could be the reason why Calgary makes the playoffs.

Here are the two goalies who will make Calgary's roster:

Jacob Markstrom Dan Vladar

