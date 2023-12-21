Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 21, 2023

The Calgary Flames face the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center Arena, Anaheim, on Thursday. The puck drops at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on BSW and ESPN+.

The contest can be listened to on the radio on CFAC Sportsnet 960 The Fan and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.

Calgary Flames game preview

Calgary Flames have a record of 13-14-5 this season after winning their last game 3-1 against the Florida Panthers. They are scoring 3.00 goals and conceding 3.31 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 11.3% while their penalty kill rate is 82.0%.

Nazem Kadri has been a key player for Calgary this season, tallying 23 points with eight goals and 15 assists. Blake Coleman has also been an asset, with 10 goals and 12 assists resulting in 22 points at a rate of 0.7 per game.

In goal, Daniel Vladar has a record of 5-4-2 this season, with a save percentage of .886 and goals against average of 3.40 per game.

Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Walker Duehr (illness), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed) and Kevin Rooney (shoulder) are unavailable.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Anaheim Ducks are 12-19-0 this season after beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in their last game. On average, the Ducks score 2.68 goals per game and allow 3.39. Their power play success rate is 22.2% while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 80.1%.

Frank Vatrano has been quite productive for Anaheim this season, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in 31 games. Another key contributor to offense has been Mason McTavish, who has contributed 10 goals and 11 assists.

In terms of goaltending, Lukas Dostals has a 6-6-0 record, with a save percentage of .888 and a goals-against average of 3.8 per game.

Isac Lundestrom (achilles), Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Trevor Zegras (lower body) and Mason McTavish (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Calgary Flames lines

Forwards

Andrew Manigiapane

Elias Lindholm

Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary

Defensemen

Noah Hanifin

Rasmus Andersson

Mackenzie Weegar

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Daniel Vladar

Anaheim Ducks lines

Forwards

Frank Vatrano

Leo Carlsson

Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn

Defensemen

Cam Fowler

Jackson Lacombe

Pavel Mintyukov

Goalies

Calle Clang

Lukas Dostal

Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds & Prediction

Both Calgary and Anaheim have won two of their last three games. The Flames have a better penalty kill rate than the Ducks, who is tenth in the league. The Ducks have won only five of their 15 home games this season. Anaheim has a better power play success rate.

The Flames are the favorites with odds of -149 while the Ducks are the underdogs with odds at +125. Based on the moneyline odds, Anaheim has a 59.8% chance of winning.

Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Flames to win -149

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes

Tip 3: Blake Coleman to score - Yes