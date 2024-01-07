Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 7th 2024

The Calgary Flames (17-17-5) will be taking on the Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-2) at the United Center on Sunday, Jan 7, at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, TVAS, SN and NBCS-CHI.

Calgary is coming off a close 3-2 road loss against the Flyers on Jan 6. Meanwhile, the struggling Blackhawks are looking to end their five-game losing streak after a 4-2 road loss to the Devils on Jan 5.

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview

After a recent 3-2 loss to Flyers, the Calgary Flames are eager to bounce back. Leading the team in scoring is Blake Coleman, who has notched 30 points, including an impressive 15 goals.

Nazem Kadri closely trails with 28 points, holding the team's highest assist record at 17. Yegor Sharangovich and Elias Lindholm both contribute significantly with 25 points each, including 17 assists.

In goal, Jacob Markstrom holds a record of 10-11-2 for the season, sporting a 2.67 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are seeking redemption aiming to break a five-game losing streak following a 4-2 loss to New Jersey.

Jason Dickinson plays a significant role in Chicago's offensive efforts, having scored 13 goals and provided six assists. Philipp Kurashev contributes with 22 points, including 7 goals and 15 assists.

In goal, Petr Mrazek holds a record of 9-13-1 for the season, maintaining a 3.27 GAA and an .903 SV%.

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Flames and Blackhawks have faced off in a total of 200 games, spanning both regular season and playoff encounters.

In overall matchup history, the Flames hold a record of 85-87-26-2, resulting in a success rate of 49% against the Blackhawks.

Currently, the Flames are on a three-game losing streak against the Blackhawks.

In regular season contests alone, the Flames maintain a record of 76-78-26-2 (48.9%) against the Blackhawks.

The longest winning streak the Flames have enjoyed over the Blackhawks spans six games, beginning on Dec 31, 2017, with a 4-3 victory and concluding on Jan 7, 2019.

The Flames boast the league's fifth best penalty kill percentage at 84.68%, while the Blackhawks rank 26th with a penalty kill percentage of 74.8%.

In faceoff, the Blackhawks find themselves in 32nd place with a win rate of 45%, while the Flames secure 51% of their faceoffs, ranking 11th in the NHL.

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and prediction

Calgary, favorites in 16 games this season, has achieved success in eight of those instances. The Flames have yet to face a game with odds shorter than -238 this season, and they enter this game with a promising 70.4% chance of victory.

On the flip side, the Blackhawks have found some success in upsetting the odds, claiming victory in 11 out of the 38 games played as underdogs this season. In games where the odds are listed at +193 or longer, the Blackhawks hold a record of 5 wins and 13 losses.

Prediction: Flames 4-1 Blackhawks

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flames to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Lindholm to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will be the winner? Chicago Blackhawks Calgary Flames 0 votes