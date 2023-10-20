Calgary Flames vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 20th Oct 2023

The Calgary Flames go on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

Calgary is coming off a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday to improve to 2-1-1 on the season. The Flames are currently set to play their fourth game of a five-game road trip. Columbus, meanwhile, is 1-2 to begin the season and coming off a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

The game can be seen on Bally Sports in the States and SportsnetOne in Canada at 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 20.

Calgary Flames preview

The Calgary Flames returned to the win column on Thursday with a 4-3 road win over the Buffalo Sabres. Calgary opened the season at home and then went on a five-game road trip on the East Coast.

This season, the Flames have been led by Elias Lindholm who has five points, while Noah Hanifin, Andrew Mangiapane, Adam Ruzicka, and Jonathan Huberdeau all have four points. Rasmus Andersson and Dillon Dube have three points each.

Columbus Blue Jackets preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are 1-2 and coming off a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings with their lone winning coming at home as they beat the New York Rangers 5-3. Columbus started the season with four straight games at home, and after the Blue Jackets play Calgary they will go on the road for one game.

Columbus has been led by Boone Jenner who has four points, Kirill Marchenko has three points, Patrik Laine, Johnny Gaudreau, Jake Bean, and Ivan Provorov all have two points. Third-overall pick Adam Fantilli has just one point, with it being an assist.

Calgary Flames lines

Forwards

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Mangiapane

Ruzicka-Kadri-Dube

Coleman-Backlund-Coronato

Greer-Sharangovich-Duehr

Defensemen

Hanifin-Andersson

Zadarov-Weegar

Gilbert-Tanev

Goalies

Markstrom

Vladar

Columbus Blue Jackets lines

Forwards

Fantilli-Laine-Texier

Gaudreau-Jenner-Marchenko

Johnson-Sillinger-Bemstrom

Roslovic-Kuraly-Danforth

Defensemen

Bean-Gudbranson

Provorov-Jiricek

Boqvist-Severson

Goalies

Merzlikins

Martin

Flames vs. Blue Jackets: Odds & Prediction

The Calgary Flames are the -142 favorites on the road while the Columbus Blue Jackets are a +120 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals with the over set at -120.

Although Calgary is playing a back-to-back, this is a good matchup for the Flames to go out on the road and get a win. Columbus has struggled this season, while Jacob Markstrom will be in the net after Calgary decided to play Dan Vladar against Buffalo.

Markstrom should be able to keep the Blue Jackets' offense quiet and get the win here.

Prediction: Flames 5, Blue Jackets 2

