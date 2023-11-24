Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 24th 2023

In a highly anticipated matchup in the Western Conference, the third-place Dallas Stars (12-4-2) are gearing up to host the 11th-ranked Calgary Flames (7-9-3) at the American Airlines Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

With both teams facing recent challenges, this game promises to be a crucial test as they look to assert their dominance in the competitive conference.

Calgary Flames Game preview

The Calgary Flames enter the contest having experienced a mixed run of form, dropping four of their last seven games overall. Despite the recent setbacks, the Flames managed to salvage three points in their last three outings.

This includes a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken, bookended by a narrow 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders and a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Nashville Predators. The Flames' ability to rebound and secure points in close contests showcases their resilience and determination heading into the clash with the Stars.

Dallas Stars Game preview

On the other side, the Dallas Stars have encountered a few bumps in the road, losing two of their previous three games. The Stars' recent performances include a challenging 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche, a convincing 6-3 victory against the New York Rangers, and a narrow 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights this past Wednesday.

Despite the setbacks, the Stars have demonstrated their offensive prowess with notable goal-scoring outputs, setting the stage for an exciting matchup against the Flames.

Flames vs Stars: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Competitive Records: The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames have engaged in 59 games, with 31 wins for the Stars and 28 for the Flames. Overtime Success: In overtime situations, the Stars have secured 2 wins and 5 losses, while the Flames have earned 5 wins and 2 losses. Shootout Proficiency: The Stars and Flames have played in shootouts, with Dallas claiming 2 wins and 6 losses, while Calgary has 6 wins and 2 losses in shootout scenarios. Goal Averages: Across these 59 games, the teams have collectively averaged 5.9 goals per match, with the Dallas Stars maintaining a slightly higher average at 3 goals compared to the Flames' 2.8 goals.

Flames vs Stars: Predictions

In the upcoming game, the Dallas Stars emerge as favorites with odds at -180, while the Calgary Flames are the underdogs at +150, with the over/under set at 6. Dallas comes off a close 2-1 overtime home loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on November 22.

Meanwhile, Calgary faced a 4-2 defeat on the road against the Nashville Predators on the same date. The odds favor the Stars, indicating an expectation for a Dallas victory in this matchup.

Flames vs Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Stars to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Joe Pavelski to score: Yes