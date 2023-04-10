Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators: How and where to watch NHL on TV, live stream, channel list, and more

The Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators face each other in an exciting game that will determine the last playoff spot.

Both teams will need a win to keep their hopes alive. They must also hope that something happens to the Winnipeg Jets too. Here are the match details:

Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators: Match Details

Date & Time: Monday, April 10, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary

Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators: TV and livestream details

Canadian local networks such as SportsNet 1, SportsNet World, and TVAS will broadcast the game. In the US, Bally Sports South will be telecasting the game live.

You can still watch the upcoming match if you don't have a cable or satellite TV package using one of the following streaming services:

1. You can watch the game on Bally Sports South with DIRECTV STREAM's Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial.

2. You can watch the match with a subscription to FuboTV.

3. If you live outside the local market, you can watch games with a subscription to ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators: Preview

The Predators are visiting the Flames in an effort to snap a three-game losing streak and get their NHL playoff qualification on track.

Calgary has a 37-27-15 overall record and a 19-16-4 home record. The Flames have scored 251 goals and allowed 242. Nashville has a 40-31-8 overall record and is 19-17-4 on the road. When they score three or more goals, the Predators are 28-7-3.

The Flames are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games, scoring 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties, 6.4 penalty minutes and 3.1 goals allowed per game. The Predators, meanwhile, are 5-5-0 over the last ten games. They are averaging 2.4 goals against, 2.9 scored, 3.9 penalties, and 7.8 penalty minutes.

There have been two standout performers for both teams. Tyler Toffoli leads the Flames with 34 goals and 38 assists. Over the past ten games, Andrew Mangiapane has four goals and two assists.

For the Predators, Filip Forsberg has 19 goals and 23 assists this season, and over the past 10 games, Cody Glass has recorded four goals and two assists.

