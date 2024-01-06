Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 6, 2024 

The Calgary Flames (17-16-5) head into a road game against the Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-6) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, to be broadcast on NHLN, SN and NBCS-PH.

Calgary's previous game on Thursday saw them triumph 6-3 on the road against the Predators. Meanwhile, the Flyers, who suffered a 3-2 shootout defeat (1-0) to the Blue Jackets in their last home game on Thursday, is on a four game losing streak.

Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview

The Calgary Flames, with an overall record of 17-16-5 and a road game performance of 8-9-4, have had challenges this season.

The Flames hold a 5-8-1 record in games where they accumulate more penalties than their opponent.

Blake Coleman stand out as a key contributor, tallying 15 goals and 14 assists for a total of 29 points this season. He has an average of 0.4 goals per game, boasting a 15.3% shooting accuracy.

Additionally, Nazem Kadri has made his mark with 11 goals and 16 assists, accumulating 27 points at a rate of 0.7 per game. In goal, Jacob Markstrom carries a season record of 10-10-2, accompanied by a 2.66 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers prepare to face the Flames, hoping to snap a four-game losing streak.

The team has displayed a solid performance on home ice, with an 8-7-2 record, contributing to their overall standing of 19-13-6. The Flyers boast an impressive 15-2-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

In their last 10 games, Sean Couturier has been a key contributor with nine goals and 17 assists, while Travis Konecny has added four goals and seven assists. Guarding the net, Samuel Ersson has had a season of 9-5-2, posting a 2.5 GAA and .904 SV%.

Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Flames and Flyers have faced off 139 games, including regular season and playoffs.

The Flames have an overall record of 58-67-12-2 (46.0%) against the Flyers.

In the regular season, the Flames hold a 54-60-12-2 (46.9%) record against the Flyers.

The longest winning streak the Flames have had against the Flyers spans nine games, starting on Feb 16, 1987, with a convincing 5-0 victory and extending until Oct 15, 1989.

The Flames showcase a robust 84.71% penalty kill success rate, while the Flyers boast an even more impressive penalty kill percentage of 85.95%.

In faceoff, the Flyers' rank 25th in the NHL with a 48% win rate, while the Flames excel with a 51% win rate, placing them 10th in the league.

Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and prediction

The Calgary Flames have an even 8-8 record when favored by odds this season. In 15 games with odds lower than -115, the Flames have secured eight victories. According to the odds, Calgary is given a 53.5% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have played as underdogs in 29 games this season, pulling off 14 upset wins, reflecting a 48.3% success rate. Philadelphia has a 14-14 record in games with odds listed at -105 or longer, with the odds indicating a 51.2% chance for the Flyers to win.

Prediction: Flyers 4-2 Flames

Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flyers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Owen Tippett to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Flames to beat the spread: Yes

