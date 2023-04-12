Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL live on TV, channel list, and more

Prepare for a thrilling ice hockey match between the Calgary Flames and the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Canada.

The game is set to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on various Canadian networks such as SportsNet 1, SportsNet World, and TVAS. For US viewers, the game will be available on Bally Sports South.

Don't have cable or satellite TV? You can still catch the excitement of the upcoming match by subscribing to one of the many streaming services that offer live sports coverage.

One option is DIRECTV STREAM's Choice Plan, which offers a five-day free trial and allows you to watch the game on Bally Sports South. Another streaming service that provides access to live sports events is FuboTV, which requires a subscription. You can also watch the game on TNT with a subscription to Sling TV.

If you live outside of the local market, you can subscribe to ESPN+ to watch the game. This service offers live sports coverage for a variety of events, including ice hockey matches. With ESPN+, you can watch the NHL game live.

So, whether you prefer cable or streaming services, you have multiple options to watch the Calgary Flames play the Sharks on Wednesday.

Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks: Preview

The Calgary Flames are coming off a disappointing loss that ended their playoff dreams.

Despite some strong underlying numbers, Calgary's inability to finish games has plagued them all season. Jacob Markstrom didn't quite live up to his Vezina-worthy performance from last year.

On the offensive end, Tyler Toffoli has been their standout player, but acquisitions like Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have not lived up to expectations.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks have known their fate for some time and have struggled in the final stretch of games.

Erik Karlsson has put up impressive numbers as a defenseman, while Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl have had solid seasons as well. However, San Jose's power play has been a weak point all season.

The game could go either way, as the Flames will want to end their season on a high note in front of their fans, but morale could be low. The Sharks have played with house money for a while, but have also been prone to being blown out.

Ultimately, it will come down to goaltending and whether Markstrom can continue his strong record against the Sharks. It's a game that both teams will want to win to close out their season, but the Calgary Flames may have the edge in this one.

Poll : 0 votes