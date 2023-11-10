Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 10th 2023

The Calgary Flames are in Toronto to play the Maple Leafs on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena. The game can be watched on TSN4 in the Leafs and Flames region.

Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Calgary Flames are 4-7-1 and come into this game on a two-game winning streak, having defeated Nashville at home on Tuesday and the Seattle Kraken on the road last Saturday.

The Flames offense has struggled this season, with the team averaging 2.57 goals per game while allowing 3.5 goals per game. The Flames are also still looking for their first player to record 10 points, as Elias Lindholm leads the way with eight points.

Meanwhile, Toronto has struggled recently, having lost five of their last six games. Toronto is led by its top players, with Auston Matthews having 19 points, William Nylander having 18, Mitch Marner having 17, and John Tavares having 18.

The Maple Leafs' problem has been their goaltending and defense, as Toronto allows 3.62 goals per game, which ranks 28th in the NHL, while having a save percentage of.884, which ranks 28th. Offensively, the Maple Leafs are averaging 3.38 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and key numbers

Calgary is 69-65-12-5 all-time against Toronto.

Toronto has given up 4+ goals in every home game this season.

The Flames have a 90% penalty kill rate, which ranks third in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs power play ranks fifth at 27.9%.

Toronto is 3-4 at home this season.

Calgary is 2-4-1 on the road.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs: Prediction

The Calgary Flames are +130 underdogs, with the Toronto Maple Leafs being -155 favorites at home. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals, with the over juiced to -135.

This game is crucial for both teams, as Toronto is off to a slow start and needs to get back on track. Joseph Woll has been decent in net and will be getting the start, but those questions will only increase if the Maple Leafs give up 4+ goals again at home, especially against a Flames offense that has struggled.

Ultimately, this is a good matchup for Toronto to return to the win column.

Prediction: Toronto 4, Calgary 3

Flames vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto to win -155

Tip 2: Flames over 2.5 goals: 170

Tip 3: William Nylander over 3.5 shots (-125)

Tip 4: Over 6.5 goals: -135.

