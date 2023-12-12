Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 12th 2023

The Calgary Flames go on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights preview

The Calgary Flames are 11-14-3 for 11th place in the Western Conference and on a two-game losing streak. Calgary lost 6-5 to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night in a game in which the Flames allowed three goals in the third period to extend their losing streak to two.

The Flames have been led by Nazem Kadri, who has 18 points. Elias Lindholm has contributed 17 points, Blake Coleman has 16 points, while Rasmus Anderson, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weager all have 15 points.

Vegas, meanwhile, is 19-5-5 and in first place in the Western Conference. The Goolden Knights are coming off a 5-4 win over San Jose on Sunday to extend their win streak to three.

They are led by Jack Eichel, who has 32 points. William Karlsson has contributed 26 points, Mark Stone has 25 and Jonathan Marchessault has 18.

Flames vs. Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 12-6-1 all-time against the Flames.

Calgary allows 3.33 goals per game, ranking 22nd in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.31 goals per game, which ranks them 10th.

The Flames average 2.89 goals per game, 23rd in the NHL.

Vegas allows 2.34 goals per game, which is second-best in the NHL.

Calgary is 5-7-2 on the road.

The Golden Knights are 10-2-2 at home.

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

The Calgary Flames are +145 underdogs, while the Vegas Golden Knights are -175 favorites, with the over/under set at six.

Calgary is on a back-to-back and will have tired legs, while Dustin Wolf will be getting the start against one of the league's best offenses. The Flames have had a hard time scoring goals, which is a problem against Vegas, who doesn't give up many high-danger chances or allow many goals.

The Golden Knights also play fantastic at home, as Vegas should be able to cruise to a win here to extend its win streak to four.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Calgary 1.

Flames vs. Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win -175.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -112.

Tip 3: Jack Eichel over 3.5 shots on goal -125.

Tip 4: Mark Stone anytime goal scorer +190.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vegas Calgary 0 votes