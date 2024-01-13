Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 13th 2024

T-Mobile Arena sets the stage on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 p.m. ET for a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (24-13-5) and Calgary Flames (19-18-5). The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+, CBC, CITY, TVAS2, and SCRIPPS.

Vegas celebrated a 2-1 victory at home against the Boston Bruins in their last game on Jan. 11. On the same date, Calgary emerged triumphant with a 6-2 win on the road against the Coyotes.

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are averaging 3.12 goals per game and conceding 2.74 goals against per game. Their power play boast a 21.2% success rate with an 80% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Jack Eichel leads the team with 19 goals, 25 assists, and 173 shots on goal. In goal, Adin Hill holds a 10-2-2 record this season, with an impressive 1.93 GAA and a .933 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames is netting an average of 3.17 goals per game while conceding 3.14 goals against per game. Their power play success rate is 12.9%, and they excel with an 84% penalty kill rate.

Blake Coleman takes the lead with 18 goals, 17 assists, and 101 shots on goal. In goal, Jacob Markstrom boasts a 12-11-2 record this season, along with a 2.66 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Flames and Golden Knights have faced off 20 times.

The Flames hold a 7-13 (35%) overall record against the Golden Knights.

The Flames rank ninth in faceoff win percentage across the NHL. On the other hand, the Golden Knights secure victory in 49.7% of their faceoffs.

With +16 goal differential, they hold the league's 11th position, and their +1 goal differential places them 16th in the league.

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

This season, the Flames have secured nine wins out of 21 games when positioned as underdogs. However, their success rate drops to 1-8 when designated as the underdog with odds of +119 or longer. The win probability for the Flames in this game is set at 45.7%.

On the other hand, Vegas, in 29 games as the odds favorite this season, clinched victory in 17 matchups. When presented with odds shorter than -141 in 22 games, the Golden Knights notched 14 wins. The odds indicate a 58.5% probability of Vegas winning this game.

Prediction: Flames 5 - 3 Golden Knights

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Eichel to be first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 4: Flames to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Calgary Flames Vegas Golden Knights 7 votes