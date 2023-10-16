Calgary Flames vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 16th Oct 2023

The 1-1 Calgary Flames are set to face off against the 0-1 Washington Capitals in an exciting matchup on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Hockey fans can catch the action on ESPN+ and MNMT, as both teams look to bounce back following recent losses.

Calgary Flames vs Washington Capitals: Game information

Date and Time: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Calgary Flames game preview

In their most recent game, the Flames suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins. This loss highlights the need for the Flames to tighten up their defense, as they've allowed 8 goals through the first two games of the season.

One key aspect of their game that requires improvement is clearing the crease to provide their goalie with a better view of the puck. Calgary is also struggling in terms of shots allowed, ranking 28th in the NHL with an average of 37 shots against per game.

Despite these defensive challenges, the Flames have shown promise when short-handed, maintaining a 100% success rate in penalty kills. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom has a record of 1-1-0, with a goals-against average of 3.57 and a save percentage of .897. He'll be a crucial figure for Calgary as they aim to secure a win against the Capitals.

Washington Capitals game preview

On the other side, the Washington Capitals have only played one game so far, and it was a disappointing start to the season for them. In that game, they were shut out by the Pittsburgh Penguins with a final score of 4-0.

The Capitals struggled in various aspects of their game, managing to muster only 19 shots while giving up 35 to their opponents. This statistic highlights the need for improvement in their offensive efforts.

Possession statistics were also unfavorable for the Washington Capitals, as they held the puck for just 44.8% of the game. Alex Ovechkin, a key player for Washington, managed to fire four shots on goal, but he was unable to beat Pittsburgh's goalie, Tristan Jarry.

As the Flames face the Capitals in this matchup, it will be intriguing to see how these teams address their respective challenges.