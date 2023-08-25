Can anyone eclipse Auston Matthews' new Leafs deal? 3 NHL stars who could set new AAV benchmark

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs signed a four-year deal worth $13.25 million yearly, making him the highest-paid player in the NHL.

Although Matthews will be the highest-paid player in the NHL, it may not last long.

Here are three players who have contracts coming up and could eclipse Auston Matthews' AAV:

#1, Cale Makar

Cale Makar is the best defenseman in the NHL and has been compared to Bobby Orr.

Makar still has four years left on his current contract at $9 million per year, but once that deal is done, the defenseman has a very good chance to be the highest-paid player. He'll be 28 when the deal ends and would be in line for another massive deal. With the cap expected to rise, he could be making nearly $15 million a year.

#2, Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl will likely be the next person to break Auston Matthew's AAV as he has two years left on his deal, meaning he can sign an extension next summer.

Draisaitl is arguably the second-best player in the NHL behind Connor McDavid. Although the Oilers need to pay McDavid, the German could reset the market and earn $14 million per year, becoming the highest-paid player for a year or two.

#3, Connor McDavid

There's no doubt that when Connor McDavid is up for an extension, he will be the highest-paid player in the NHL.

McDavid is the best player in the league and could go down as the best player of all time. Last season, he recorded 153 points in 82 games and scored 64 goals, which was a 20-goal increase on his career high.

McDavid is a game-changing player and in the summer of 2025 he can sign a new deal and there's no question he'll be the highest-paid player.