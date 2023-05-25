Can the Dallas Stars avoid elimination undermanned without Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov? 

The Dallas Stars face elimination Thursday for the second time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After overcoming the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken, the Stars have failed to win any of the first three games in the Western Conference final against the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, they have to win four straight. But first, they need to win Game 4 at home.

If the Dallas Stars are going to stave off elimination in Game 4, they are going to have to do so without two key players.

Stars captain Jamie Benn was suspended two games for cross-checking Mark Stone in Game 3. Benn was given a game misconduct just two minutes into the game, meaning that his suspension really feels like three games overall. Well-deserved for what was a very out-of-character play from a leader that usually avoids crossing the line.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet “The game happens fast, emotions are high. Obviously I would have liked to not fall on him and use my stick as a landing point.”



Jamie Benn on his cross-checking penalty that led to his ejection during Game 3. “The game happens fast, emotions are high. Obviously I would have liked to not fall on him and use my stick as a landing point.”Jamie Benn on his cross-checking penalty that led to his ejection during Game 3. https://t.co/hjZkHrpRga

Benn has had an excellent resurgence season for Dallas. After a considerable point decline since 2017-18, he has turned back the clocks, finishing second behind Jason Robertson with 33 goals and 78 points. Benn has been effective in the postseason as well, tallying 11 points in 16 playoff games (including Game 3).

Without him, Dallas will be missing their leader, a physical force, and a huge piece of their second line.

Speaking of the second line, Wyatt Johnston will be all on his own, as the other winger on his line, Evgenii Dadonov, will also miss Game 4.

Dadonov was injured in the first period of Game 3 when Roope Hintz looked to slide into his knee in the offensive zone while Dallas was on the power play.

Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights @HockeyDaily365



#TexasHockey Dadonov limped down the tunnel after this collision with Hintz on the Dallas power play Dadonov limped down the tunnel after this collision with Hintz on the Dallas power play#TexasHockey https://t.co/jlnBLUtBjq

Dadonov came over to Dallas Stars from Montreal Canadiens in a one-for-one trade for Denis Gurianov earlier in the season, a move that worked out perfectly for the Stars. The Russian winger had a strong finish to the regular season and currently sits sixth on the Stars with 10 points in 16 playoff games.

Without these two key players, Stars head Coach Pete DeBoer will be forced to put his lines in the blender.

Luke Glendening is expected to draw back into the lineup, likely along with Fredrik Olofsson, who would be making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut. This is all sounding a bit too familiar to the injury problems that Dallas faced in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames a year ago.

Hopefully for the Dallas Stars, the result is better, as they need a victory on home ice or their season comes to an end.

Poll : 0 votes