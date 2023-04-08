Can the Florida Panthers make the NHL playoffs? Analyzing their chances of competing for this year's Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers, after possibly two of the worst months in February and March, have regained their composure. The Panthers are close to clinching a playoff spot that many pundits thought was unlikely just a week and a half ago.

After being publicly ripped by the father of one of their star players, the Panthers have seemingly set things right and launched themselves into playoff contention.

The Florida Panthers are one of three teams competing for the final two Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference. As for potential opponents, the Panthers would probably like to clinch the top Wild Card spot and bypass the Boston Bruins in the first round, but that would mean a matchup with the just as deadly Carolina Hurricanes.

The three teams that are fighting for the last two spots are the Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Islanders. As of now, the Panthers have the tiebreaker over the Islanders for the first Wild Card spot with 89 points, with the Penguins a point back at 88.

Remaining schedule

The Panthers have a tough final three games against the Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Carolina Hurricanes. All three of those teams could rest starters due to having their playoff situations wrapped up.

Nevertheless, that schedule is still the toughest by a mile when compared to the Pens and the Islanders. Neither of those teams will play another playoff team in their final three games. The pressure is on the Panthers to not only get points out of their final three games, but win each of them.

Points on the board

The Florida Panthers have won their last five games, which has put them in position for a prime playoff spot. They’ll have to win their last three to guarantee the top seed in the playoffs. One reason for their hot streak has been their ability to put points on the board.

In three of their last five games, the Panthers have scored five goals or more. They have also not allowed more than two goals in a game as Alex Lyon has been one of the hottest goalies in the NHL in the last week.

Against some of the toughest competitions in the NHL, that will have to continue down the stretch for the Florida Panthers.

