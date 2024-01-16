Can Marc-Andre Fleury beat Martin Brodeur's 691 wins to become the winningest goaltender in NHL history?

As Marc-Andre Fleury celebrates a historic 552nd career win, the question arises: can he surpass Martin Brodeur's monumental record of 691 career victories? Fleury's achievement places him in second place all-time for regular-season wins, but future projection suggests that reaching Brodeur's record may be an unlikely challenge.

Fleury, at 39 years old, is undoubtedly in the twilight of his illustrious career. Although he is only 140 wins away from Brodeur's record, his most wins in a single season were 42 during the 2011-12 campaign. To break the record, Fleury would need to match that total for the next three seasons at least, which seems unlikely.

The Minnesota Wild player's current season performance and projected records for the next two seasons don't bode well for his pursuit of the record. The Wild have an aging roster with uncertainties surrounding team dynamics, due to the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts. It seems unlikely that Fleury will have the support needed to chase such an ambitious milestone in Minnesota. Additionally, he is playing in the last year of his contract, and the prospects of him being retained beyond this season are uncertain.

The Wild's poor record this season, coupled with the challenges ahead, may lead Fleury to retire at the end of this campaign. While he has demonstrated incredible resilience and skill throughout his career, the combination of age, team dynamics, and contractual considerations could ultimately influence his decision to retire after this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury reaches 552 wins in 1,006 games, not a good enough percentage to chase Brodeur

Marc-Andre Fleury's recent milestone of playing 1,000 games just shows the wear and tear that comes with a lengthy career. Although he has the third-most saves all-time, trailing only Martin Brodeur and Roberto Luongo, the physical demands of goaltending at an elite level, especially on a contending team, could impact his ability to sustain peak performance over the next few seasons, if at all he continues to play.

For reference, Martin Brodeur retired at 42, having played 220 more games than Marc-Andre Fleury has now. If Fleury can keep on the games-played pace that Brodeur had at the end of his career, it certainly would be possible to break the record of 691 career wins.

However, with Fleury looking to possibly hang up his skates sooner rather than later, the available opportunities to play with a quality winning team should dwindle, unlike the New Jersey Devils, who were steadfast in their support of Brodeur at the end of his historic career.