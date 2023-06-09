Can the Nashville Predators afford to trade Juuse Saros? Analyzing chances of a possible move for the goalie

The Nashville Predators missed the playoffs and may make significant changes this offseason. Juuse Saros could be one of those changes and may be moved this summer.

The biggest trade chip the Predators have is Saros, who is one of the best goalies in the world. Although every team - including Nashville - would love to have Saros, trading him could help them rebuild, especially due to the fact Nashville has a replacement waiting in the wings.

Will Juuse Saros be traded this summer?

Juuse Saros is just 28 years old and has two more years left on his contract at an absolute bargain of $5 million. With his contract being so cheap, every team that needs a goalie would be after Saros, which could increase how much Nashville receives for him.

Yet, at the year-end press conference, David Poile (who is set to retire) and new GM Barry Trotz made it clear they think they can be a Cup contender next season.

"Our team has experience, it has leadership - Roman, Sissons, McDonagh, Duchene, Forsberg, Johansen. We have elite goaltending, and now more than ever we have youngsters that are deserving of the opportunity to play for our hockey club," David Poile said. "There is a path forward with a brighter future for the Nashville Predators."

"We have elite goaltending, so I'm excited for the future," Trotz added.

Although Nashville has an elite goaltender in Juuse Saros, with him having two years left on his deal, his trade value may not get any higher. The Predators can acquire multiple picks, prospects, or key players for the goalie.

As well, Nashville has Yaroslav Askarov in the minors who is one of the top goaltending prospects in the NHL.

Askarov was drafted with the 11th overall pick in 2020 and he is just 20 years old so the future is bright with the Russian. This past season in the AHL, he posted a 2.69 GAA and a .911 SV%

Although Askarov is young, Nashville could sign a veteran this offseason for a year to be a starter to allow the Russian to develop another year.

With that, the chances of trading Saros actually seem like a legit possibility, especially if Nashville doesn't think they can win in the next two seasons. But, should Trotz and company like this core, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Saros be the starting goaltender come October.

