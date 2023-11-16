Can the Vancouver Canucks finally break their Stanley Cup jinx? 3 reasons why 2024 could be the year

The Vancouver Canucks are still looking for their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The Canucks have made it to the Finals three times but failed to win the Stanley Cup. Since then, many have thought Vancouver is cursed and won't win the Cup.

But, a month into the 2023–24 NHL season, the Canucks are looking like a Cup contender, and here are three reasons why they could hoist the coveted Stanley Cup.

3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks could win the Cup this year

#1 Goaltending

In order to win the Stanley Cup, you need to have good goaltending, and the Vancouver Canucks have that.

The Canucks are led by Thatcher Demko in net, who's 8-3 with a 2.04 GAA and a .932 SV% while being in the Vezina conversation to begin the year.

Demko is enjoying a career year, and if he can keep it up, Vancouver will be competitive in every playoff series they play.

#2: They have the stars

A Stanley Cup-winning team needs star players to step up and play like stars, and the Vancouver Canucks have exactly that.

Vancouver is led by Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, and both are off to career starts. Pettersson is now firmly in the MVP race, as he has 26 points, while Hughes also has 26 points and is the frontrunner to win the Norris.

JT Miller isn't a true superstar on paper, but he's been playing at an elite level, as evidenced by his 26 points. If those three continue to play like this, the Canucks will be in an excellent position to go deep in the playoffs.

#3. Their depth

The final reason why 2024 could be the Vancouver Canucks year is due to their depth.

Vancouver has a deep team that can play all four lines in forwards and all six defensemen. We have seen in the playoffs that it is harder to score and teams need to rely on their bottom six to get timely goals, which the Canucks have done so far.

With the trade deadline still to come, Vancouver can improve their team even more, but right now, the Canucks have a solid roster from top to bottom.

