Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Canadian women's hockey star joins Maple Leafs' front office

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    24 Aug 2018, 02:21 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — Hayley Wickenheiser, one of the top players in women's hockey history, joined the Toronto Maple Leafs' front office on Thursday.

The longtime star of Canada's national team is the NHL club's new assistant director of player development.

She will monitor prospects in the Western Hockey League and is expected to travel to Toronto a few times a month to work with players on both the Leafs and the American Hockey League's Marlies. The 40-year-old Wickenheiser is studying medicine at the University of Calgary.

"The biggest reason why I was intrigued about this role is that Kyle (Dubas, the general manager) was interested in me — not to hire a woman, but to hire someone who could do the job," Wickenheiser said during a conference call. "I feel pretty confident in my abilities to be in this role and that I belong and can handle myself with anyone."

Wickenheiser won four Olympic gold medals. She retired as a player in 2017, finishing as the career scoring leader for the Canadian team.

"I know how those guys think, how they approach the game, day in and day out," she said. "I can help players get better and understand what it takes to get better. Every time you step on the ice, whether it's with a player or a coach, you can always learn something or take something."

Wickenheiser said it's important for her to get back to the sport in which she helped blaze a trail for women and girls.

"I love being around people that are the best at what they do," she said. "To work for the Toronto Maple Leafs is a pretty huge honor, and it's a big responsibility."

Dubas said diversifying the staff — the team already employs former Olympian Barbara Underhill as a power skating coach — can only help the franchise.

"Research shows that the more diverse your organization, the better your decision-making, the better your operation in general," he said. "If you're only hiring white males, and I'm saying that as a white male, you're probably leaving a lot on the table in terms of where your organization can go."

For now, Wickenheiser wants to focus on doing the job properly rather than thinking about what it means.

"It's about being competent and being good at what you do," she said. "I also understand that there will be a lot of young girls that will see this as knocking down barriers for them to maybe dream to do the same thing."

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Homeward bound: Star center John Tavares chooses Maple Leafs
RELATED STORY
Reggae legend Snow on "Informer 2018" and following the...
RELATED STORY
Maple Leafs promote Kyle Dubas, 32, to general manager
RELATED STORY
Tavares to Leafs, moves out West shift NHL balance of power
RELATED STORY
NHL free agency: Center market deep from Tavares and beyond
RELATED STORY
Lou Lamoriello hired to run hockey operations for Islanders
RELATED STORY
Islanders fire GM Snow, coach Weight, Lamoriello is new GM
RELATED STORY
Danish hockey on the rise despite elimination at home worlds
RELATED STORY
Tavares and who else? Top names to watch in NHL free agency
RELATED STORY
Police: Drowning of NHL goalie Ray Emery not suspicious
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us