In a recent interview with Sportsnet, Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford shed light on the ongoing talks about extending Elias Pettersson's contract. He addressed the uncertainty surrounding his increasing market value, stating he's unsure of the ongoing trend. The discussion shed light on the intricacies of player valuation in the dynamic NHL market.

Expand Tweet

SN: Is Elias Pettersson’s price going up by the month?

JR: I don't know the answer to that.

Rutherford offers insights into ongoing negotiations with Elias Pettersson during the interview, providing a key update on the player's contractual status and the team's outlook.

SN: Elliotte Friedman reported that your GM sat down with Pettersson during a recent road trip, just to check in. Has there been any progress in contract negotiations since Pettersson declared before the season that he wanted to wait before re-signing?

JR: I feel positive about the situation. That's about all I can say at this point.

In a further response to Sportsnet's query, Rutherford expresses confidence in Elias Pettersson's dedication to staying with Canucks, citing no indication of the contrary in ongoing discussions.

SN: So you think Pettersson wants to stay with the Canucks?

JR: We have not had any indication otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Canucks' management has been dropping hints about the possibility of securing Pettersson's future with the team sooner than initially thought, recognizing his significance in their line-up.

Follow this link for full access to the Sportsnet interview with Rutherford.

Elias Pettersson's present contract details

Currently committed to a 3-year contract signed on October 1, 2021, Elias Pettersson, a 25-year-old center born Nov 12, 1998, holds a $22,050,000 deal with a $7,350,000 cap hit for the 2023-24 season.

Drafted 5th overall in 2017, he's signed two contracts totalling $33,375,00 across his six-season career.

Annual contract overview:

2021-22: $7,350,000 cap hit, $3,000,000 base salary

2022-23: $7,350,000 cap hit, $7,800,000 base salary

2023-24: $7,350,000 cap hit, $10,250,000 base salary

Elias Pettersson will transition into RFA at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, that coincides with his 25th birthday.

Canucks' Architect Rutherford: A season of silence, a symphony of success

Jim Rutherford remarked that being the president of an NHL team is not necessarily a lighthearted task, yet it holds potential for enjoyment and fulfillment.

Following a challenging first season and a half in charge of the Vancouver Canucks, where the 74-year-old Hall of Famer oversaw a complete reconstruction of the hockey operations department, Rutherford has maintained a relatively low profile this season.

Having accepted a two-and-a-half-year contract in 2021 to rebuild the team, Rutherford has been instrumental in orchestrating a remarkable transformation, guiding the Canucks toward a potential spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs with two thirds of the current season still ahead.