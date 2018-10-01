Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Caps' Wilson could face suspension for hit in preseason game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    01 Oct 2018, 06:23 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson could face a suspension of six or more games for a blindside hit to the head of St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist during a preseason game on Sunday.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced in a tweet Sunday night that it has offered Wilson an in-person hearing for the infraction, which earned him a 10-minute penalty during the game. That means the league is considering a suspension of six-plus games.

Blues coach Mike Yeo said Sundqvist is "not good" and called the hit "predatory."

"I'd be surprised if he didn't miss a decent amount of time," Yeo said of Sundqvist.

The Capitals did not make Wilson available to reporters after the game.

Wilson, who signed a six-year, $31 million contract in July to remain with Washington, has a history of throwing dangerous checks. He was suspended for three games during the Stanley Cup playoffs for a check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins center Zach Aston-Reese that broke his jaw and caused a concussion.

