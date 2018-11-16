×
Carey Price makes 43 saves, Canadiens beat Flames 3-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    16 Nov 2018, 10:43 IST
AP Image

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Carey Price made 43 saves and Artturi Lehkonen broke a tie midway through the third period to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Thursday night.

Lehkonen scored his first goal in 18 games, dating to the season-opener, on a harmless-looking 40-foot wrist shot from off the wing that leaked through goalie Mike Smith's pads.

Tomas Tatar and Jonathan Drouin also scored for Montreal, and Max Domi had an assist to extend his points streak to eight games. Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Calgary, and Smith finished with 19 saves.

Drouin tied it at 2 at 8:32 of the third. After a scramble in front of the net, Smith kicked out his pad to stop Andrew Shaw's backhander, but Drouin was right there to slide in the rebound.

Lehkonen broke the tie with 7:46 to go.

Notes: Flames forward Dillon Dube (upper body) is back practicing and is nearing a return. He has missed four games. ... Canadiens defenseman David Schlemko played his 400th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.

