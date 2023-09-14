Carey Price's wife Angela shares her encounter with a potentially life-threatening health condition

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price's wife, Angela, recently shared that she is dealing with a major health condition.

Angela took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to reveal she has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The blogger and social media influencer wrote that she had visited a dermatologist to have a mole on the inside of her thigh examined.

Originally, the mole was thought to be a cluster of red blood cells, but it turned out to be melanoma and had already spread to her lymph nodes.

Angela Price shared details of her condition on Instagram (1/2)

Angela Price shared details of her condition on Instagram (2/2)

Angela shared how the procedure went on her Instagram Stories and why it is important to get everything checked out. The good news is that she should be able to recover from the condition.

Carey Price's hockey future is in doubt

As for Carey Price, his future as a goaltender is in doubt as it's expected his career is over.

Price, 36, has been dealing with a knee injury. He recently came out and said his knee is not where it needs to be for him to play hockey.

“When I do certain things on a consistent basis, it’s a very solid reminder that my knee’s not in a position to take the brunt of a full season's workload. I still get a tremendous amount of swelling in it.

"For short periods of time, I can do things that are strenuous, but the honest (truth) is right now, it’s just not going to happen. To take the stress of the goaltending position — it’s not where it needs to be,” Price told reporters on Tuesday.

Carey Price underwent surgery following the 2020-21 season when he helped lead the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final. Since Price has been out of the lineup, Montreal has struggled and has missed the playoffs every year since.

Price only played five games during the 2021-22 NHL season and hasn't played another game since.

Carey Price is 361-261-79 in his career with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 SV%. He is a future Hall of Famer and spent his entire 15-year career with the Montreal Canadiens.

With Price unable to play, the Canadiens have Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault as their goaltenders. But there is no replacing Price, who is one of the best goaltenders of all time.

Carey Price's inability to play has hindered Montreal's future and forced them into a bit of a rebuild after making the Cup Final in 2021.