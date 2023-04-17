Carolina Hurricanes playoff history: NHL's Southern success story

The Carolina Hurricanes have a mixed history when it comes to the NHL playoffs.

The franchise has qualified for the postseason 17 times, with their most recent appearance coming last season, which ended in a devastating second-round heartbreaking loss. .

Carolina Hurricanes' impressive playoff history ahead of 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes' first trip to the playoffs came in 1980, when they were known as the Hartford Whalers. The Whalers were only in their first season after being added as an expansion team but still made it in only to lose in the first round.

The Whalers missed the playoffs five times over the next decade .They made it to the second round in the 1985-86 season but failed to reach the same height over the next six seasons, losing in the first round.

After moving to North Carolina and becoming the Hurricanes in the late 1990s, the franchise made it to the playoffs in the 1998-99 season. Led by Keith Primeau and Rod Brind'Amour, the Hurricanes advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Buffalo Sabres in six games.

The Carolina Hurricanes returned to the playoffs in the 2001-02 season but were eliminated in the first round by eventual champions Detroit Red Wings. They missed the playoffs in the next two seasons before returning to the postseason in the 2005-06 season.

That was a magical season for the Hurricanes, as they won their first Stanley Cup championship. Led by Eric Staal, Rod Brind'Amour and Cam Ward, the Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the final.

The Hurricanes returned to the playoffs in the 2008-09 season but were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by eventual champions Pittsburgh Penguins in four games. They missed the playoffs in the next eight seasons before returning to the postseason in the 2018-19 campaign.

That season, the Caroina Hurricanes made the Eastern Conference Finals but were swept by the Boston Bruins. They returned to the playoffs in the 2019-20 season but were eliminated in the first round by the Bruins.

Last season, the Hurricanes were eliminated in the second round, not by the Boston Bruins but by the New York Rangers, who came back from 3-2 deficit to beat the Hurricanes in seven games.

As the Carolina Hurricanes prepare for the 2023 NHL playoffs, they will look to build on their recent playoff success and make a deep run in the postseason. Led by Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Brent Burns, the Hurricanes have the talent to make it happen.

