Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • Carolina Hurricanes' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

Carolina Hurricanes' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

By Nathan Grella
Modified Sep 21, 2023 03:42 GMT
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Martin Necas #88 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck against New Jersey Devils during the second period of Eastern Conference Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to embark on the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster brimming with talent and potential. The projected starting lines for the season reflect a balance of youth and experience, showcasing the team's depth and versatility.

Carolina Hurricanes projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Michael Bunting — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

The Hurricanes' top line boasts a blend of speed and scoring ability. Sebastian Aho, a dynamic center, will look to lead the team in both goals and assists.

Flanking him are the exciting young winger Seth Jarvis and the gritty Michael Bunting, creating a line that can both generate offense and shut down opponents.

2nd Line:

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

The second line features a trio of promising young players. Andrei Svechnikov, known for his powerful shot, will aim to provide a scoring threat. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, acquired via trade, brings size and playmaking ability to the center position, while Martin Necas adds speed and creativity on the wing.

3rd Line:

Jordan Martinook – Jordan Staal – Jesper Fast

The Carolina Hurricanes' third line is built on a foundation of defensive responsibility and physicality. Jordan Staal, a stalwart center, will anchor this line, providing leadership and faceoff prowess.

Flanking him are Jordan Martinook, known for his energy and penalty-killing skills, and Jesper Fast, a two-way forward who can chip in offensively.

4th Line:

Stefan Noesen – Jack Drury – Teuvo Teravainen

The fourth line offers depth and versatility. Stefan Noesen, a depth forward, brings physicality and a willingness to grind it out in the corners. Jack Drury, a promising young player, will aim to prove himself at the NHL level, while Teuvo Teravainen adds skill and playmaking to round out this line.

Defensive Pairings:

Dmitry Orlov — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov, acquired via free agency, brings mobility and puck-moving skills to the blue line.

Brent Burns, a veteran defenseman, adds a booming shot and physicality to the pairing.

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Brady Skjei's defensive reliability and shot-blocking prowess complement Brett Pesce's steady play on the second pairing.

Jaccob Slavin — Anthony DeAngelo

Jaccob Slavin, one of the NHL's premier defensive defensemen, anchors the third pairing alongside the offensive-minded Anthony DeAngelo.

Goaltenders:

Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen is set to take on the starting goaltender role, bringing his experience and ability to make key saves in crucial moments.

Antti Raanta

Antti Raanta, a reliable backup, provides depth in the crease and can step in when needed.

With this projected lineup, the Carolina Hurricanes are poised to be a formidable force in the 2023-24 season. Their combination of skill, physicality and defensive prowess gives them a strong chance to compete at the highest level and make a deep playoff run.

Hurricanes fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead as they chase their championship dreams.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...