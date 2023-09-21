The Carolina Hurricanes are set to embark on the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster brimming with talent and potential. The projected starting lines for the season reflect a balance of youth and experience, showcasing the team's depth and versatility.

Carolina Hurricanes projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Michael Bunting — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

The Hurricanes' top line boasts a blend of speed and scoring ability. Sebastian Aho, a dynamic center, will look to lead the team in both goals and assists.

Flanking him are the exciting young winger Seth Jarvis and the gritty Michael Bunting, creating a line that can both generate offense and shut down opponents.

2nd Line:

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

The second line features a trio of promising young players. Andrei Svechnikov, known for his powerful shot, will aim to provide a scoring threat. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, acquired via trade, brings size and playmaking ability to the center position, while Martin Necas adds speed and creativity on the wing.

3rd Line:

Jordan Martinook – Jordan Staal – Jesper Fast

The Carolina Hurricanes' third line is built on a foundation of defensive responsibility and physicality. Jordan Staal, a stalwart center, will anchor this line, providing leadership and faceoff prowess.

Flanking him are Jordan Martinook, known for his energy and penalty-killing skills, and Jesper Fast, a two-way forward who can chip in offensively.

4th Line:

Stefan Noesen – Jack Drury – Teuvo Teravainen

The fourth line offers depth and versatility. Stefan Noesen, a depth forward, brings physicality and a willingness to grind it out in the corners. Jack Drury, a promising young player, will aim to prove himself at the NHL level, while Teuvo Teravainen adds skill and playmaking to round out this line.

Defensive Pairings:

Dmitry Orlov — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov, acquired via free agency, brings mobility and puck-moving skills to the blue line.

Brent Burns, a veteran defenseman, adds a booming shot and physicality to the pairing.

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Brady Skjei's defensive reliability and shot-blocking prowess complement Brett Pesce's steady play on the second pairing.

Jaccob Slavin — Anthony DeAngelo

Jaccob Slavin, one of the NHL's premier defensive defensemen, anchors the third pairing alongside the offensive-minded Anthony DeAngelo.

Goaltenders:

Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen is set to take on the starting goaltender role, bringing his experience and ability to make key saves in crucial moments.

Antti Raanta

Antti Raanta, a reliable backup, provides depth in the crease and can step in when needed.

With this projected lineup, the Carolina Hurricanes are poised to be a formidable force in the 2023-24 season. Their combination of skill, physicality and defensive prowess gives them a strong chance to compete at the highest level and make a deep playoff run.

Hurricanes fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead as they chase their championship dreams.