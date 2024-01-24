Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 24, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (25-15-5) visit the TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins (29-8-9) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The NHL matchup will be broadcast on TNT, MAX, TVAS-D and NESN.

In its recent game on Jan. 22, Boston secured a 4-1 victory at home against the Winnipeg Jets, while Carolina faced a 5-2 defeat at home against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 21.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes maintain an average of 3.4 goals scored per game, while their defense concedes an average of 3.02 goals per game.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer this season with 16 goals and 35 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 15 goals and 19 assists. In goal, Spencer Martin holds a record of 3-8-1, a 3.65 GAA and an SV% of .887.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been averaging 3.48 goals per game over the course of the season, with their defense giving up an average of 2.61 goals per game.

David Pastrnak is a key offensive force with 30 goals and 37 assists, and Brad Marchand has contributed 21 goals and 23 assists. Jeremy Swayman, in goal, has recorded a season record of 15-3-7, allowing 57 goals with 685 saves, maintaining a 2.31 GAA and a .923 SV%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 252 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins are 138-95-16-3 (57.9%) against the Hurricanes.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.4% win rate, while the Hurricanes have a 51.6% win rate.

On penalty kills the Bruins boast a strong 83.93% success rate, while the Hurricanes maintain a solid 83.33% success rate.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

Throughout the season, Boston has excelled when favorited by odds, boasting a 25-15 record in such instances. In games where the Bruins faced odds shorter than -137, they have emerged victorious in 22 out of 32 matchups, presenting a solid 57.8% chance of winning tonight's game.

On the other hand, Carolina has secured an upset victory in one of the four games played as an underdog. When the Hurricanes faced odds of +115 or longer, they suffered a loss, reflecting a 46.5% chance for them to win in their current situation.

Prediction: Bruins 6 - 3 Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Seth Jarvis to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Carolina Hurricanes Boston Bruins 0 votes