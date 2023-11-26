Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 26th 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes (11-8-0, ninth in Eastern Conference) will be hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4, 16th in Eastern Conference) at PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday, Nov 26, at 5 p.m. ET.

Carolina faced an 8-2 defeat at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov 24, while Columbus secured a 2-1 road victory over the New Jersey Devils in their recent game on the same data.

The upcoming match will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHL Network, BSOH, and BSSO.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets, with a 6-11-4, are coming off a 2-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils.

Despite being outshot 38-28 and going 0-3 on the power play, Columbus secured the win by holding off the Devils in the second and third periods. Prior to this, they defeated Chicago 7-3 but suffered nine consecutive losses.

The Blue Jackets maintain a goal-scoring average of 2.86 and allow 3.48 goals per game, with a 10.4% power-play success rate and an 88.5% penalty kill rate.

Zach Werenski leads the team with one goal, 14 assists, and 46 shots on goal. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins (5-6-3) boasts a 3.12 GAA and a.905 save percentage.

The Carolina Hurricanes, standing at 11-8-0, recently fell 8-2 to Tampa Bay. Despite leading 1-0 after the first period, the Hurricanes were outshot 24-14 and conceded four power play goals. They had previously won against Edmonton and Pittsburgh.

Carolina averages 3.32 goals per game and allows 3.42 goals against, with a 22.2% power play efficiency and a 74.6% penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team with five goals, 11 assists, and 46 shots on goal. Goalie Antti Raanta (6-2-0) holds a 2.88 GAA and a .885 save percentage.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and key numbers

Offensive Performance: The Hurricanes secure the 11th spot in the NHL for total goals, netting 63 in total. The Blue jackets possess the league's 17th ranked offense, scoring a total of 60 goals. Defensive Stats: Defensively, the Hurricanes concede a total of 65 goals, ranking 21st in the NHL. The Blue Jackets face defensive challenges, ranking 29th in the league with a total of 73 goals conceded. Faceoff Battle: The Hurricanes boast a 13th ranked faceoff win rate at 51.1%. The Blue Jackets, however, rank 23rd in faceoff win rate, winning 47.5% of their faceoffs. Shooting Accuracy: The Hurricanes exhibit a team shooting percentage of 10%, ranking 17th in the league. The Blue Jackets, with a 9.4% shooting percentage, find themselves in the 26th position in the league. Defensive Contributions: The Hurricanes have secured two shutouts this season, with an average of 12.4% hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game, reflecting a well-rounded defensive effort. While the Blue Jackets average 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game, they have not secured a shutout yet this season.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and prediction

Carolina's prowess as the odds favorite is evident, with an 11-6 record this season and a substantial 74.9% chance of winning the upcoming contest.

The team's success extends to odds of -278 or shorter, where Carolina holds a 2-1 record, clinching victories in 66.7% of its games. Notably, in 10 out of 19 games, both Carolina and its opponents have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In contrast, the Blue Jackets have achieved upset victories in five of their 18 games as underdogs, boasting a 29.8% win probability. Over their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-6-2, securing 50.0% of the possible points.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Carolina Hurricanes to secure a victory

Tip 2: Total goals over 6.5 : Yes

Tip 3: Hurricanes to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score: Yes

Poll : Who do you think will emerge victorious in the upcoming matchup? Carolina Hurricanes: Considering their strong record as favorites and a high win probability of 74.9%, do you believe the Hurricanes will secure a win in this game? Columbus Blue Jackets: Despite being the underdog, with a 27.8% upset victory rate, do you think the Blue Jackets will defy the odds and claim victory in this contest? 0 votes