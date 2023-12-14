Carolina Hurricanes vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 14th 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) will clash with the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) at Little Casesars Arena in Detroit to wrap up their six game road journey on Thursday, December 14.

The Hurricanes broke a four-game losing streak by beating the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday, December 13. Despite recent win, Carolina holds a 5-9-0 record in their last 14 away games.

In Wednesday's matchup, the Detroit Red Wings secured a notable victory outscoring the St. Louis Blues with a 6-4 score.

The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec 14 and will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and HULU.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes put on an impressive display in their recent faceoff against the Ottawa Senators, scoring four goals and securing a decisive three goal victory.

Sebastian Aho played a pivotal role, netting two goals and contributing an assist.

Across the season, the Hurricanes maintain an average of 3.25 goals for and against per game.

Their offensive ranking stands at 13th in the league, contrasting with their defensive ranking of 18th.

Leading the league with an average of 34 shots per game, the Hurricanes display an aggressive offensive strategy. Aho's season performance includes 10 goals and 15 assists.

However, goaltender Antti Raanta faces challenges with a .860 save percentage, a 3.40 GAA, and -12.1 goals saved above average on 279 shots.

Conversely, the Detroit Red Wings in their recent game against the St. Louis Blues netted six goals, securing a two-point victory.

Over the season, the Red Wings have been averaging 3.79 goals, while their defense concedes an average of 3.29 goals per game.

The team's offense holds the 2nd rank in the NHL, but their defense is positioned at 22nd.

Notably, Alex DeBrincat has had a standout season with 13 goals and 13 assists.

However, goaltender Ville Husso has struggled, posting a .886 save percentage and a 3.68 GAA on 484 shots, with a -8-4 goals saved above average.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Red Wings and Hurricanes have a combined history of 107 games, including regular season and playoff matchups. The Red Wings hold an overall record of 56-43-8 (56.1%) against the Hurricanes. In regular season encounters, the Red Wings maintain a 52-42-8 (54.9%) record specifically against the Carolina Hurricanes. The teams met in the playoffs once during the 2002 Stanley Cup Final, where the Detroit Red Wings triumphed in 5 games (best of 7). The most recent clash occured on Apr 11, 2023, with the Red Wings experiencing a 1-4 loss on the road against the Hurricanes. The Detroit Red Wings' longest winning streak against the Hurricanes spanned 7 games, commencing on Feb 24, 1994, with a 3-0 win and lasting until Oct 18, 1997.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and Prediction

The Red Wings (+136) have maintained a commendable record of 4-2-1 in their last seven games and are 7-3-1 in the past 11 outings.

In contrast, the Hurricanes (-164) have struggled on their ongoing road trip, securing only one victory in five games.

Although the offense showed signs of life on Wednesday, the team has scored a total of just 11 goals in past five games, averaging 2.2 goals per game.

The Carolina Hurricanes emerged as 1.59 favorites, indicating a 63% chance of victory, while the odds point to the Red Wings as the least likely winners at 2.45.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Red Wings to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Detroit Red Wings Carolina Hurricanes 0 votes